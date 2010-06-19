This Week's Awesome iPhone Apps

In this week’s unusually Apple-y app round-up:
The Apple Store, miniaturized!
Rabbits, Froggered!
Buzz Lightyear-loving kids, entertained! Lost iPhones, recovered! Vuvuzelas, employed for their powers of annoyance outside of soccer stadiums!
And more!
Apple Store: The headline for the press release sounded like something from The Onion--'New Apple Store App Makes Buying Apple Products Easier Than Ever'--but this one is actually sort of a no-brainer:
It's the Apple Store, optimised for your fingertip navigation.
In addition to shopping you can set up Genius Bar appointments and book training sessions, though if you're reading Gizmodo you're probably not too keen on the idea of some hipster Genius with a five o'clock shadow holding your hand through Syncing 101. But maybe! Free.
Vuvuzela 2010: Whether you've caught the World Cup fever or not, someone in your immediate vicinity almost certainly has, and for that reason alone it's important to have this year's most memorable, awful World Cup sound effect -- the drone of the Vuvuzela -- on your iPhone, just as a back-up punchline if nothing else.
Of all the Vuvuzela apps I've tried -- seriously, unfortunately -- this one blew forth the truest. Ugh. But hey, it's free, so, really, why not.
Banzai Rabbit: We gave away a few free copies of Banzai Rabbit earlier this week, but for fans of superheroes, rabbits, and/or Frogger who missed it the first time around, it's worth mentioning again.
Banzai's a 3D iPhone platformer with gorgeous graphics, quirky characters, fun gameplay, and generally a very strong sense of self.
It's currently, and heroically, marked down to $1.
Ducks vs. BP: Everyone loves ducks; everyone hates BP.
Right now, those things are just about as certain as death and taxes, so it'd be pretty hard for this game to go wrong. OK, the gameplay itself isn't the greatest, but that's really beside the point, isn't it? D v. BP is free, so make sure to load it on your phone before your next protest.
Toy Story 3 If you have kids, you're probably going to be taking them to see Toy Story 3 this weekend, and you're going to have to placate them with something on the drive to and from the theatre.
Might as well give your kids some continuity and pass them the Toy Story 3 app -- it's a nice looking, well-designed virtual toy chest that comes with a few stock activities -- you get to talk to Woody! -- and provides access to a host of games that can be added by in-app purchase.
You might think your 4 year old doesn't know how to type in your iTunes password to buy Woody's Wild Ride, but you'd be wrong. Free, with additional games games ranging from $1 - $5.
Find My iPhone: Two official Apple apps in one week -- it's madness!
Well, not actually madness.
Find My iPhone is pretty sensible, an app that taps into MobileMe's Find My iPhone feature so you don't have to navigate to the website when you're tracking down your iPhone which was TOTALLY STOLEN by that arsehole last night.
OK, that arsehole was a cab driver and you were blackout drunk and you actually just forgot your phone in his car. Anyway the app's free, and you probably won't bother downloading it until you or someone you know actually loses a phone, so for now just take solace in the fact that it's there.
G4: If you like going to G4.com on your computer -- be it for gaming news, previews, cheat codes, or video clips from G4 shows -- you'll probably like going to it on your phone, too.
G4's app looks nice and it does a decent job of cramming a massive amount of information into a digestible, palm-sized format. And! Olivia Munn. Free.
The Street Orchestra: Says Kat:
The Street Orchestra iPhone app is like a simple version of Rock Band that lets you play classical music with up to 200,000 synched iPhones. Simple, classy, and free.
If you don't have 200,000 friends, just a few will do, and while the gameplay isn't nearly as polished as many of the apps its borrowing its game play from, you're playing classical music so it's automatically at least kinda sophisticated. Free.
Web Therapy: Oh hey, it's that girl from friends -- you know, the zany one -- and she's giving you zany advice over the phone.
But wait, in addition to being zany, it's actually pretty funny, too! If there's still a Friends-size hole in your heart that Joey couldn't fill, this might be your ticket back to happiness. $2.
