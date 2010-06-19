This Week's Awesome iPhone Apps

Apple Store: The headline for the press release sounded like something from The Onion--'New Apple Store App Makes Buying Apple Products Easier Than Ever'--but this one is actually sort of a no-brainer:

It's the Apple Store, optimised for your fingertip navigation.

In addition to shopping you can set up Genius Bar appointments and book training sessions, though if you're reading Gizmodo you're probably not too keen on the idea of some hipster Genius with a five o'clock shadow holding your hand through Syncing 101. But maybe! Free.