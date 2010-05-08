This Week's Awesome iPhone Apps

Converse: EXT. LAKESIDE DOCK, NIGHT:

PROTAGONIST and LOVE INTEREST sit quietly by the lake, a slackly moored rowboat brushing against the swamp reeds. They stare into each others' eyes, unsure as to what to say

PROTAGONIST: I'm so glad I met you.

LOVE INTEREST: QUE?

PROTAGONIST: I'm… I'm so glad I met you.

LOVE INTEREST: QUE?

PROTAGONIST sighs, and gazes, without focus, onto the moon's reflection on the ink-black lake. Then his eyes light up. He pulls out his IPHONE, and opens an app called CONVERSE. He puts LOVE INTEREST's hand on the top of his phone, and keeps his on the bottom.

PROTAGONIST: Just type!

LOVE INTEREST: QUE?

PROTAGONIST types it out on his side of the screen, and it shows up on hers, translated into Spanish. He types his second message.

PROTAGONIST, TYPING: I'm so glad you're here.

LOVE INTEREST, TYPING: What?

Scene.