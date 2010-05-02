This Week's Amazing iPhone Apps

Twitter for iPhone: So, here's the deal. Twitter for iPhone isn't out yet, and we don't even know what it'll look like. We know it will be based on Tweetie 2, which is easily one of the best paid Twitter apps available right now, but we're not sure what Twitter's going to change--except for the price. Twitter for iPhone will be free, so my reason for including it in this week's roundup is to tell you not to pay for another Twitter app, at least for a few weeks while Twitter gets their plans together. Public service!