This Week's 10 Wild and Ridiculous Legal Stories

Boom Boom, taxes - a lawyer and a manager fight about it. Prominent lawyer is accused of being a child predator A Minnesota attorney and active State Bar member was arrested this week at a local mall where he allegedly planned to meet a 15-year-old boy he had previously had sex with. Local blogs say Aaron Biber has known the boy for four years and has given him alcohol and sent him graphic texts and pictures. After 'suffering injuries from one encounter' with Biber, the boy told someone who contacted local authorities. His firm, grey, Plant Mooty, is 'deeply saddened by this completely unexpected news.' Above The Law has full coverage, including local links, here. Sometimes stars don't like paying their legal bills. New York firm Sheppard Mullin is suing Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil for $62,000 in legal fees. Neil is allegedly refusing to pay the firm for four months of work it did for him in 2008. The work itself does not sound too scandalous -- they negotiated corporate and entertainment agreements for the rock star. Perhaps too busy working on his solo album, Tattoos n' Tequila, Neil has yet responded to the allegations. The Am Law Daily has more detail here. See Scott Rothstein's tiny things. Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein is accused of running a billion dollar Ponzi scheme. His belongings have been seized and an auction house hired to sell anything and everything. The auction company plans to market the sale by creating a replica of the office, down to the most minute detail. We will sell down to his fountain pens, his desk clocks,' says Pompano Beach Mayor Lamar Fisher. The mayor alos owns the auction company that will handle the sale. The ABA Journal has more information here. Garth Brooks fights his local hospital Garth Brooks gave his local hospital $500,000 to go towards a building he said would be named for his mother, who died of cancer. But now the hospital launched a $27 million expansion and Brooks said he was told his money was earmarked for the expansion. Brooks is now suing the hospital for breach of contract because the naming is not, or has not, happened. The hospital said it's a 'misunderstanding' and Brooks's spokesperson said he is 'heartbroken.' A local city councilman is just angry at Brooks, and has said the city should 'consider removing his name from the street signs and water tower.' CNN has the full story here. A woman is suing a Queens, New York spa for injuries she suffered during 'a procedure to augment her unflattering buttocks,' the New York Daily News reported. The suit is for medical malpractice, which the spa owner said is 'crazy,' since they do not do any procedures using needles or injections. The Daily News has the full report here. A female cop show is drawing lawsuits. A 25-year-old woman is suing the Biography Channel's 'Female Forces' saying they staged, filmed and broadcast her arrest for driving with a suspended licence without her permission. This isn't the first suit against the show by a young woman, and both complaints say a male officer detained the women until a female officer and camera crew arrived and made the arrest. The suit claims the footage shows private information from a squad car computer and that her identity was used for commercial purposes without her consent. The licence suspension show ends with the female officer saying, 'Do I feel sorry for her? No! Pretty little blond girl, 25 years old driving a Jaguar - Yeah, that's Naperville for you.' Courthouse News has the full story, and the complaint, here. Photo: The Biography Channel The things people will (allegedly) do for big game tickets Another he said/she said court battle is happening in a Philadelphia courtroom. Gothamist: A 43-year-old married woman from West Philadelphia wasn't wearing underwear when she told an undercover cop, 'I'm a whore. I love sex,' in order to score World Series tickets, the officer testified yesterday. Susan Finkelstein of West Philadelphia, was arrested in late October and accused of offering various sex acts in exchange for tickets. Her troubles began after investigators noticed her Craigslist ad: 'DESPERATE BLONDE NEEDS WS TIX. Diehard Phillies fan - gorgeous tall buxom blonde - in desperate need of two World Series Tickets. Price negotiable - I'm the creative type! Maybe we can help each other!' The woman told reporters after the testimony that it was hard to here the 'untruths' said about her and later said it 'was not in my vocabulary to sue those words.' Above The Law covered the story here. Gothamist has information here. (The woman pictured is NOT Finkelstein.) Don't Miss... If you can't get enough, see more wild and ridiculous legal stories here and here.

