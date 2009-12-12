This Week's 10 Wild and Ridiculous Legal Stories

It’s that time of the week again…

Here’s a round-up of this week’s strangest/weirdest/wildest stories.

As always, some are serious cases with amusing twists, while others are ridiculous, embarrassing, tragic, fraudulent or just, well, weird.

All are appearing on the site for the first time — they just seem deserving of a collective, end-of-the-week eyebrow raise.

Included are a lawsuit between Tila Tequila and Shawne Merriman, tomato throwing at Sarah Palin and a story about the mob saving a strip club from taxes.

Click here for the 10 Wildest Legal Stories Of The Week…>

Pro football player says Tila Tequila is making up stories. San Diego Charger Shawne Merriman is suing his former girlfriend Tila Tequila in federal court for various copyright and trademark violations and contractual interference. He claims that she falsely accused him of attacking her, sleeping with minors and manufacturing illegal drugs in an effort to destroy his relationship with his football team and contract negotiations he was having with Wal-Mart. He is not suing for defamation. Courthouse News has the full story and the complaint here. It's jail time for this former law student. A former University of Arizona law student and beauty queen will serve two years in jail for planning to kidnap her ex-boyfriend. She plead guilty, but not without causing a little concern at the hearing. Guilty pleas must be voluntary, but reports said Kumari Fulbright seemed reluctant to cooperate. She did eventually say 'OK, yes' when the judge asked if she conspired to have her ex-boyfriend restrained and if she threatened him with a knife. Above The Law has followed this tale since its beginning and has the full story here. Throwing tomatoes at Sarah Palin probably not worth an assault charge. Not being a fan of Sarah Palin got one man in huge trouble. Jeremy Paul Olson attended Palin's book signing in Minnesota. But instead of waiting patiently for an autograph, he threw tomatoes at her. None of them hit their target but one did strike the local police commander. He was arrested for suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct, and may face charges for assaulting a police officer. The New York Daily News has the full story here. Is this a golden Ponzi scheme? A man claims he paid a Miami radio personality $250,000 for gold he never received. Ray Larsen said he paid the money to John March's Superior Gold Group following a program in a wealthy area of Miami. Larsen said he never received his gold and thinks the company is part of a Ponzi scheme 'to capitalise on teh run-up in the rice of gold for defendants' own illegal benefit.' Courthouse News has the full story and the complaint here. Attending the Democratic convention got her fired. A New York accountant sued her firm earlier this month, claiming she was fired after she told the partners she attended last year's Democratic National Convention. She said she had great performance reviews from the firm, DDK & Co., but soon after one partner overheard her saying the convention was 'hisitoric and momentous,' eight of the 10 partners stopped speaking to her. She was fired last December, she said, for overuse of her vacation time, but claims she had more than 75 hours of vacation. Courthouse News has more info and the complaint here. This litigation only took 27 years. This is probably not what the make-up artist expected. A Florida judge said the state must hire a make-up artist to cover the tattoos of a defendant on trial for murder. His attorney argued they would prejudice the jury. He probably has a point. The neo-Nazi gang member has tattoos on his face and neck, including a swastica and an 'obscene' word. (No, we don't know which one.) The judge did say that no tattoos that pre-dated his arrest could be covered. See the full Reuters article here. Shoplifting can make you famous. Sometimes judges like to revert to the olden days when public shaming was a common punishment. The Staten Island District Attorney is trying to curb shoplifting at a local mall by creating a commercial showing mug shots of repeat offenders. The ad includes the tagline, 'Want to be famous? Shoplift in this mall and you could have your face right here.' The commercial is an annual event -- they created one last year, too. If you want to check out the commercial, Gothamist has additional information here. Together forever:the strip club, the mob and taxes. It is not often that the mob gets you out of paying taxes. This lead paragraph from Joel Stashenko from the New York Law Journal says it all: The estate of a businessman held to be responsible for taxes on a once-prosperous Manhattan strip club does not have to pay more than $4 million in back taxes because the club became so thoroughly infested by organised crime that it was unmanageable, a state administrative law judge has determined. Read the whole story, including a mention of 'Fat Sal' Scala and 'Monk' Sassano here. A lawsuit over Liza's sex life settles. Liza Minnelli has settled a lawsuit brought against her by a former bodyguard and driver who claimed she physically abused him and forced him to have sex with her. He said he tolerated her behaviour because he was afraid of losing his $283,000 per year job. Minnelli had countersued. See Gothamist for more information on this one. Don't miss... If you can't get enough, here's more:

