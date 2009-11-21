This Week's 10 Wild and Ridiculous Legal Stories

It’s that time of the week again…

Here’s a round-up of this week’s strangest/weirdest/wildest stories.

As always, some are ridiculous, while others are embarrassing, tragic, fraudulent or just, well, weird.

All are appearing on the site for the first time — they just seem deserving of a collective, end-of-the-week eyebrow raise. Included are two “models” suing over issues with their apartment, Rod Stewart’s unwillingness to pay millions in legal fees and a student with $2 million of legal troubles for doing what he had to do for the environment.

Here you go!

Click here for the 10 Wildest Legal Stories Of The Week…>

Photo: Flickr (LordJim)

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”a-500000-suit-for-failing-to-send-along-fan-mail-1″

title=”A $500,000 suit for failing to send along fan mail”

content=”A Los Angeles woman famous for her self-promotional billboards is suing the Los Angeles Redevelopment Agency, saying they cost her $500,000 in memorabilia sales by failing to send along her fan mail after they had her move from her Hollywood apartment.

Angel Lynn — better known as Angelyne — said not receiving her mail has resulted in problems with the ‘maintenance and upkeep of her persona’ and fan club.

Some may recognise Angelyne as one of California’s many candidates for governor in the 2003 recall election.

Courthouse News covered the story here.

Photo: Flickr (LordJim)“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bf9b0000000000937718/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”airport-noise-ruined-my-entire-life-2″

title=”Airport noise ruined my entire life.”

content=”A former attorney is suing the city of San Francisco and just about every related governmental entity, plus more than a dozen airlines and the people who sold him his house, for $15 million.

Why? After he and his family moved into a $1.4 million home, the airport noise allegedly ruined his life. The sounds of planes were like ‘bombs dropping in a war zone’ and his complaint indicates this resulted in the ruin of his marriage and career. He is suing for nuisance, assault, battery, fraud and breach of contract.

The San Francisco Chronicle covered the story here, and has a copy of the complaint. Above The Law pointed out the plaintiff is a Duke law grad here.

Photo: Flickr (RavenU)“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bfa200000000002949a4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”stealing-money-because-of-an-obsession-with-horses-3″

title=”Stealing money because of an obsession with horses.”

content=”A former manager was sentenced to 41 months in jail for embezzling $1.3 million from the firm where she worked.

The woman, Regina Schneck, said she had a ‘horse addiction’ and stole from the firm to buy better horses. She was told her daughter had a shot at being an Olympic-level writer, the Sacramento Bee reported.

In addition to jail time, she was ordered to pay over $1.6 million in restitution; she reportedly used the firm’s computer system to give herself a $30,000 raise.

The Sacramento Bee story is here. The ABA Journal covered it here.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bfa900000000007e1226/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”lawyers-who-paid-judge-were-just-helping-out-a-friend-4″

title=”Lawyers who paid judge were just helping out a friend.”

content=”The House Judiciary Committee task force is hearing testimony this week about a federal judge in Louisiana who asked some lawyers appearing before him to help out with his $150,000 credit card debt.

One attorney testified he had given Judge G. Thomas Porteous $20,000 only to help a friend in need. The attorney did lose 2 of 3 cases before the judge. $2,000 of that amount, however, reportedly did arrive via envelope shortly before Porteous decided in his client’s favour in a civil case that brought the attorney’s firm more than half a million in fees.

The ABA Journal has the full report here.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bfb20000000000386f13/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”shes-suing-miss-porters-and-her-facebook-page-is-fair-game-5″

title=”She’s suing Miss Porter’s and her Facebook page is fair game.”

content=”South Carolina teenager Tatum Bass sued Miss Porter’s School of Farmington in Connecticut, claiming she was relentlessly bullied. She was expelled for unexcused absences, which she said were the result of emotional distress.

The school requested, and was granted, more than 750 pages from the teen’s Facebook account. Though most teens (and, quite likely, most adults) would freak out at this prospect, Bass’s lawyer said she’s ‘not really’ concerned.

The Connecticut Law Tribune has the story here.

Photo: Flickr (evelynishere)“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bfc100000000009b5210/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rod-stewarts-lawyers-want-their-33-million-6″

title=”Rod Stewart’s lawyers want their $3.3 million.”

content=”Getting clients to pay bills is difficult, even if they are super-rich celebrities.

Law firm Glaser Weil sued Rod Stewart for $3.3 million in unpaid legal fees; they say bills have been unpaid for years, following more than 20 years of representation of Stewart and his management company.

One of the matters Stewart allegedly owes the firm for is representation in a contract dispute with a Las Vegas hotel; a court found Stewart owed the hotel $2 million for cancelling a show in 2000.

This story was reported by The Am Law Daily; the report is here.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bfcb0000000000210623/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-officer-just-thought-hed-take-a-peek-at-the-attorney-file-7″

title=”The officer just thought he’d take a peek at the attorney file.”

content=”An Arizona detention officer was found in contempt of court for reaching into a defence attorney’s file and handing the papers to a fellow officer during a sentencing hearing last month.

The officer, Adam Stoddard, saw a document that had the words ‘going to,’ ‘steal,’ and ‘money’ and determined the defendant was a security threat. Stoddard apparently believed the threat involved the Mexican Mafia.

A judge disagreed that there was an immediate threat and ordered the officer to apologise. That order will be defied, said Stoddard’s boss, who believed he did the right thing.

Photo: Flickr (auxesis)“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bfd3000000000006d5b6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-teacher-gets-12-years-for-sex-with-a-17-year-old-8″

title=”A teacher gets 12 years for sex with a 17-year-old.”

content=”A former Tennessee teacher was sentenced to 12 years in prison for statutory rape. The woman, now 37, had sex in a high school locker room in 2008 with a 17-year-old student.

Her lawyer plans to appeal the sentence, which he feels is way too high.

The Tennessean covers the story here. The blogosphere is full of debate over the length of the sentence.

The Volokh Conspiracy’s take is here. Above The Law’s is here.

Photo: Flickr (ulybug)“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b06e422000000000022a15a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”he-just-bid-on-18-million-in-oil-and-gas-leases-to-protect-the-environment-9″

title=”He just bid on $1.8 million in oil and gas leases to protect the environment!”

content=”A 27-year-old college student won more than $1.8 million in federal oil and gas leases. The only problem is he never had any intent to pay for them and now faces up to five years in prison, not to mention fines.

A judge informed him on Monday he will not be able to argue he did it in order to protect the environment. The student felt, he said, that he had to do whatever was necessary to stop the related drilling.

The New York Times has the full story here.

Photo: Flickr (artifishall)“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bff90000000000d43eba/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-one-will-open-the-door-for-the-hand-model-10″

title=”No one will open the door for the hand model.”

content=”We began with a model suing over apartment issues, so we might as well end with one.

The ‘Heidi Klum’ of hand and foot modelling married one of the doorman at her Upper East Side building. And now employees of the building will not hail taxis for her or deliver her packages.

And then the super’s wife allegedly hit her husband in the groin with his purse, causing a trip to the hospital.

So the woman, Christina Ambers, is suing the building’s co-op board for $10 million over the abuse and hostility, according The New York Daily news.

neighbours have called Ambers a problem, and the board said the suit has no merit.

The Daily News story is here.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/1eb9b91448daf448c8a16900/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.