You can buy an iPhone 6S for just $1 this weekend -- here's how

This weekend you’ll be able to buy an iPhone 6S — the latest model iPhone — for just one dollar. Fortune points out that’s a discount of around $200 on what you would normally pay (with the required two-year contract).

Here are the caveats:

You have to get it from Best Buy (but it can be in stores or online)

It has to be the 16GB version (which can be a problem in terms of storage if you download a lot of apps or have a bunch of photos)

It has to come with a two-year plan from Verizon or Sprint

It is only available through Sunday, December 20th

But if none of these is a deal breaker for you, this is a monster deal from Best Buy.

