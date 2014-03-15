This Weekend Manly Will Host The World's Biggest Ever Paddle Out

World’s Biggest Paddle Out for the Smile Like Drake Foundation. March 16 @ 7-9am

Sydney’s famed Manly beach will host a world record attempt tomorrow as the Smile Like Drake Foundation attempts to pull off the World’s Biggest Paddle Out.

The Foundation hopes the Sunday event will attract more than 2000 people for the world’s largest ocean tribute, which also plans to raise funds for water safety and help reduce drownings.

Smile Like Drake was formed in memory of Christopher Drake, a 23-year-old man swept from North Curl Curl rock pool last year while rescuing another person.

Anyone with a surfboard, mal, paddle board or body board is invited to participate and the World’s Biggest Paddle Out will be streamed live on the Coastal Watch website

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.