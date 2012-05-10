This Week Obama Exposed Mitt Romney's Biggest Weakness

Obama badly exposed Mitt Romney this week.



During a week of bad economic data for Barack Obama, Mitt Romney desperately wants to talk about the economy: the falling workforce participation, trade deficits, commodity prices, anything.

That is where Romney is fluent. And it is where Obama is weakest.

But Obama keeps making the campaign about social issues.

And Romney can be painfully awkward talking about them.

This week team Obama masterfully rolled out the president’s new position on gay marriage. Joe Biden floated it on Sunday. The White House shared credit with activists, allowing gay rights groups got reports out that they were trying to influence the administration.

And then a major network interrupted its daytime broadcast to show Obama explaining that he was no pro-gay marriage.

Obama virtually guaranteed that this will be an issue that Romney has to awkwardly confront over the course of the campaign and in the debates. Further, it will goad the right-wing of the Republican party to demand a furious response, that can be pinned on Romney. The anti-gay rights response will alienate some of the donor base of the Republican party which is more socially moderate.

It was just shaping up to be a mess for Romney.

But now it could be a quagmire.

The very day after the big rollout, a story hits the Washington Post that during prep school, Mitt Romney harassed someone who was presumed to be a homosexual.

Recently the Romney campaign has been bragging behind the scenes about how they successfully made Hilary Rosen’s comments about Ann Romney into a small liability for President Obama and his campaign. But that was only a story because the White House had successfully created a “war on women” news cycle that was hurting Republicans for two straight months.

Now in a few short days, team Obama has successfully waved their hands and made bad economic news disappear from your screens, and the media is talking about whether or not Romney is an anti-gay bully.

Obama really knows how to master the news-cycle. And currently Romney is awkwardly dancing to the tune that Chicago is calling.

