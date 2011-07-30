This Week In Unintentional Photo Hilarity Brought To You By Becks and Henry

This is either another phenomenally well-timed photograph, or Thierry Henry is giving David Beckham the most intimate prostate exam ever.



Look Ma, no hands!

Seriously though, what is it with soccer players and unintentionally hilarious pictures that somehow involve the illusion that players are inserting various body parts into each other’s asses? Can anyone explain that one to me, because it’s kind of disturbing.

Anyone?

[H/T to Kickette]

Read more posts on The Last Angry Fan »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.