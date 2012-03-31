This Week in Movie Trailers: Here's What You Have To Look Forward To In theatres

Robert Pattinson and Kate Upton are two to keep on your theatre radar in the coming months.

One of the best parts of last weekend’s super successful “The Hunger Games” were the movie trailers that preceded the film.From animated fairy tale adventures to R-rated horror films, there’s a slew of new movies to look forward to just around the horizon.



So grab a pen and get ready to mark your calendars because here’s a look at the most exciting films set to be released within the next few months.

From Seth Rogen and Sofia Vergara to 3D piranhas and protesting dancers, here’s what you have to look forward to in theatres this summer…

'Nyuk, nyuk nyuk' Follow the Stooges through some of the classic pratfalls. And check out Sofia Vergara and Kate Upton. This film was a critical darling at the Toronto Film Festival last year and makes its American debut at Tribeca Film Festival this April. 'Take this Waltz' stars Michelle Williams as a frustrated housewife married to Seth Rogen who secretly desires her neighbour. Sarah Silverman also leaves a mark as Williams' best friend in the film. Check out a peek of the dramedy here. Robert Pattinson is stepping away from his previous PG-13 projects with the new 'Cosmopolis'--a thriller from 'Eastern Promises' director David Cronenberg. 'Cosmopolis' follows Pattinson as a young multi-millionaire who goes on a twisted, violent and frightening 'odyssey' through Manhattan during a 24-hour period. We're definitely not in 'Twilight' territory anymore. The murderous fish are back! And this time, they're killing everyone at water parks. Christopher Lloyd reprises his role as a crazy scientist and Ving Rhames is back as well with legs made of guns. And making a cameo is the most iconic lifeguard himself, David Hasselhoff. Check out all the double-D action here. This adorable-looking film was a smash hit at the Sundance Film Festival and SXSW. It follows a man who takes out an ad asking someone to time-travel with him. Some reporters decide to cover the story but get caught up in the man's world. Check out the heartwarming trailer here. Elizabeth Banks and Chris Pine don't realise they're half-siblings until their father passes away in this new drama. Pine starts to bond with his newly discovered sister, but then the trailer gets into 'creepy' territory when it looks like Banks starts to fall for Pine, who hasn't told his sister yet that they're related. Adam Sandler is trying to make some money with animation now ... Good luck. Sandler plays Dracula who is in charge of a hotel where all of the iconic monsters live together. Other monsters include 'King of Queens' star Kevin James as Dracula, David Spade as the Invisible Man and Cee Lo as Murray the Mummy. Yes, you read that correctly. This line sums up the entire trailer for the last instalment of the 'Twilight Saga': 'We're the same temperature now.' Check out a glimpse of newly-made Vampire Bella here. And thank your lucky stars Stephenie Meyer only wrote four of these books so far. Another animated movie just in time for the winter holidays. When an evil plot threatens to destroy the world, the 'guardians' must save everyone. The Guardians are the Sandman, the Toothfairy, the Easter Bunny and, of course, Santa Claus. Check out the voice work from Hugh Jackman, Chris Pine, Jude Law and Alec Baldwin with a weird Russian-like accent as Santa. Apparently, the way to stop a multi-million dollar business deal is to protest with dance. This is the fourth film of the 'Step Up' series. This time around we get to see some class-warfare, hip-hop style. 'Enough with performance art. It's time for protest art.' An actual line from the movie. Really. Want more trailer news? Check out trailers that were better than the movie advertised >

