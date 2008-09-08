This Week In Silicon Alley (Sept. 8 - 12)

SAI’s guide to events of interest in New York City. All times New York EDT.

Monday, September 8





Digital Media/Online Advertising End of Summer Mixer, Oblivia, 201 Lafayette St, 7 pm, RSVP required.

Tuesday, September 9

Applying Political Technology Innovations to the Media and Marketing Industries, SobelMedia World Headquarters, 4 West 43rd Street, 7:30 am, RSVP required.

Wednesday, September 10

Mediabistro panel: Magazines of the Future, Tribeca Cinemas Gallery, 54 Varick Street (near Holland Tunnel), 6:30 pm, registration required.

Thursday, September 11

Brooklyn Future Meetup Group, Drop.io World HQ, 68 Jay Street Ste 413, Brooklyn, 7 pm, RSVP required.

Friday, September 12

Conflux festival (Day 2), centre for Architecture, 566 LaGuardia Place, see link for schedule and tickets.

You can find the SAI calendar anytime by clicking the “Events” tab above. Add your event to the calendar, which we produce in conjunction with nextNY, by clicking here. Or email us about your gathering at [email protected]. Please include “EVENT” in the subject line.





(Events compiled from Meetup, Yahoo! Upcoming, Confabb, and Gary’s Guide)

