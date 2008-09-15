This Week In Silicon Alley (Sept. 15 - 19)

SAI’s guide to events of interest in New York City. All times New York EDT.

Monday, September 15





Interop New York, 655 West 34th Street, 8 am, registration required.

NextWeb NY Web 2.0 Meetup, Webster Hall, 125 East 11th Street, 6:30 pm, RSVP required.

Tuesday, September 16

Adobe (ADBE) reports earnings, 5 pm: webcast.

Startup Networking (ShakeShack spillover), Live Bait (across the street from Shake Shack), 14 East 23rd Street, 6 pm.

Through Friday: Web 2.0 Expo NY

Wednesday, September 17

Design discussion: “Tap is the New Click,” R/GA, 350 West 39th Street, 6 pm, RSVP required.

Through Thursday: Goldman Sachs Communicopia conference

Thursday, September 18

Palm (PALM) reports earnings, 4:30 pm: webcast.

From Bartender to Billionaire: A Conversation with Mark Cuban, Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, 30 West 68th Street, 6:30 pm, tickets available for purchase.

Friday, September 19

Online All Stars Awards luncheon, New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, 12:45 pm, tickets available for purchase.

You can find the SAI calendar anytime by clicking the “Events” tab above. Add your event to the calendar, which we produce in conjunction with nextNY, by clicking here. Or email us about your gathering at [email protected]. Please include “EVENT” in the subject line.





(Events compiled from Meetup, Yahoo! Upcoming, Confabb, and Gary’s Guide)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.