This Week In Silicon Alley (Oct. 29-Nov. 2)

Dan Frommer

Monday, Oct. 29

  • NYSIA: Congressman Anthony Weiner speech on entrepreneurial growth, 1 p.m.
  • Who Should Call the Shots Online? seminar hosted by the Society for Information Management and the Internet Strategy Forum, 6 p.m.
  • Web 2.0 Social Networking Meetup, Slate Plus, 6:30 p.m.
  • Future of Business Media Conference Opening Reception, IAC, 6 p.m.
  • Earnings: Verizon

Tuesday, Oct. 30

  • Future of Business Media Conference, Waldorf-Astoria
  • MOUSE fundraiser, Puck Building, 6 p.m.
  • New York Video 2.0 Meetup, For Your Imagination, 7 p.m.
  • NY Bloggers Meetup, 7 p.m.
  • Earnings: Sirius, Edgar Online, RealNetworks

Wednesday, Oct. 31

  • NYCwireless Oct. Meeting, Bway.net, 7:15 p.m.
  • Earnings: Dice Holdings, IAC, Navteq, Creative Technology

Thursday, Nov. 1

  • Open Coffee Meetup, Taralucci e Vino, 9:15 a.m.
  • Tech Drinks, Lunasa Bar, 5 p.m.
  • NY Semantic Web Meetup, Bxl Cafe, 7 p.m.
  • NY Linux Meetup, Think Coffee, 7 p.m.
  • Earnings: Valueclick, Verisign, Sprint Nextel, Audible, Infospace, Napster, THQ, Interpublic, Blockbuster, CBS, Glu Mobile, Electronic Arts, Gemstar, LivePerson, PlanetOut

Friday, Nov. 2

  • New York Law School Amateur Hour, 9 a.m.
  • Earnings: Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Digimarc, Washington Post, Viacom

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

community sai-us