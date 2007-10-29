This Week In Silicon Alley (Oct. 29-Nov. 2)

Monday, Oct. 29
- NYSIA: Congressman Anthony Weiner speech on entrepreneurial growth, 1 p.m.
- Who Should Call the Shots Online? seminar hosted by the Society for Information Management and the Internet Strategy Forum, 6 p.m.
- Web 2.0 Social Networking Meetup, Slate Plus, 6:30 p.m.
- Future of Business Media Conference Opening Reception, IAC, 6 p.m.
- Earnings: Verizon
Tuesday, Oct. 30
- Future of Business Media Conference, Waldorf-Astoria
- MOUSE fundraiser, Puck Building, 6 p.m.
- New York Video 2.0 Meetup, For Your Imagination, 7 p.m.
- NY Bloggers Meetup, 7 p.m.
- Earnings: Sirius, Edgar Online, RealNetworks
Wednesday, Oct. 31
- NYCwireless Oct. Meeting, Bway.net, 7:15 p.m.
- Earnings: Dice Holdings, IAC, Navteq, Creative Technology
Thursday, Nov. 1
- Open Coffee Meetup, Taralucci e Vino, 9:15 a.m.
- Tech Drinks, Lunasa Bar, 5 p.m.
- NY Semantic Web Meetup, Bxl Cafe, 7 p.m.
- NY Linux Meetup, Think Coffee, 7 p.m.
- Earnings: Valueclick, Verisign, Sprint Nextel, Audible, Infospace, Napster, THQ, Interpublic, Blockbuster, CBS, Glu Mobile, Electronic Arts, Gemstar, LivePerson, PlanetOut
Friday, Nov. 2
- New York Law School Amateur Hour, 9 a.m.
- Earnings: Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Digimarc, Washington Post, Viacom
