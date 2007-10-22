This Week In Silicon Alley (Oct. 22-26)

Dan Frommer

Monday, Oct. 22

  • Web 2.0 Meetup, Slate Plus, 6:30 p.m.
  • Interop New York, Javits centre, thru Oct. 26
  • Earnings: Apple, Netflix

Tuesday, Oct. 23

  • NYSIA Legal Forum, NYSIA Incubator, 6 p.m.
  • Earnings: AT&T, New York Times, Amazon

Wednesday, Oct. 24

  • NYSIA International Council, NYSIA Incubator, 6 p.m.
  • Earnings: Monster, Meredith, Akamai, Tribune

Thursday, Oct. 25

  • Open Coffee Meetup, Taralucci e Vino, 9:15 a.m.
  • BigScreen, LittleScreen Meetup, For Your Imagination, 6:30 p.m.
  • Earnings: Belo, CNet, Microsoft, Comcast, Motorola, EarthLink, Reuters, Thomson, Scripps, Sony, XM

Friday, Oct. 26

  • Jelly Coworking, Bryant Pk. Area, 9:30 a.m.
  • NY Mac Meetup Group Leopard Launch Party, TekServe, 6 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

community sai-us