This Week In Silicon Alley (Oct. 15-19)

Dan Frommer

Monday, Oct. 15

  • NYC Facebook Developers Meetup, Union Square Ventures, 6:30 p.m.
  • NYSIA Monthly Meeting: “Taking Your Company Global,” JPMorgan Chase, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

  • IAB Ad Operations Summit, Reuters Building
  • Search Marketing Expo – SMX Social Media, Metropolitan Pavillion
  • Lunch 2.0 Meetup, TheLadders, 12:30 p.m.
  • Web2NewYork Meetup, Gallery Bar, 6 p.m.
  • NYC MySQL Meetup, 6 p.m.
  • BKLN 2.0 Meetup, Mooney’s Pub, 7 p.m.
  • Yahoo! (YHOO), IBM, Intel (INTC) earnings calls, after market close

Wednesday, Oct. 17

  • Search Marketing Expo – SMX Social Media, Metropolitan Pavillion
  • Gannett (GCI) earnings call, 10 a.m.
  • eBay (EBAY) earnings call, 5 p.m.
  • NY P2P Meetup, Pando Networks, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18

  • McGraw Hill (MHP) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
  • NY Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
  • Dow Jones (DJ) earnings call, 10 a.m.
  • Google (GOOG) earnings call, 4:30 p.m.

