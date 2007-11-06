This Week In Silicon Alley (Nov. 5-9)

Monday, Nov. 5
- Ad:Tech Conference, Hilton NY
- NY YouTube Meetup, 6 p.m.
- NY Video Blogging Meetup, 6 p.m.
- Earnings: Activision, Divx, Limelight Networks, Marvel Entertainment
Tuesday, Nov. 6
- Ad:Tech Conference, Hilton NY
- NYSIA Monthly Meeting, 2 Hr. Startup Bootcamp, JPMorgan Chase, 6 p.m.
- NY Tech Meetup, Cooper Union, 7 p.m.
- Earnings: Answers Corp., Internap, Macrovision, TheStreet.com
Wednesday, Nov. 7
- Future of Web Design Conference, Javits centre
- Ad:Tech Conference, Hilton NY
- Facebook Developers Garage, Daylife.com, 6:30 p.m.
- Web Analytics Meetup, 7 p.m.
- Earnings: News Corp., DirecTV, Looksmart, Playboy, Time Warner, Time Warner Cable, WebMD
Thursday, Nov. 8
- Future of Web Design Conference, Javits centre
- Ad:Tech Conference, Hilton NY
- Open Coffee Meetup, Taralucci e Vino, 9:30 a.m.
- World Usability Day, JPMorgan Chase, 12:30 p.m.
- Ruby On Rails Meetup, 7 p.m.
- Earnings: BT, Cablevision, Charter, Clear Channel, T-Mobile (Deutsche Telekom), Hearst-Argyle TV, Jupitermedia, Konami, Live Nation, Qualcomm, RCN, The Knot, Time Warner Telecom, Vonage, Walt Disney
Friday, Nov. 9
- Earnings: Citadel Broadcasting, Clearwire, Liberty Media
