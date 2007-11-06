This Week In Silicon Alley (Nov. 5-9)

Dan Frommer

Monday, Nov. 5

  • Ad:Tech Conference, Hilton NY
  • NY YouTube Meetup, 6 p.m.
  • NY Video Blogging Meetup, 6 p.m.
  • Earnings: Activision, Divx, Limelight Networks, Marvel Entertainment

Tuesday, Nov. 6

  • Ad:Tech Conference, Hilton NY
  • NYSIA Monthly Meeting, 2 Hr. Startup Bootcamp, JPMorgan Chase, 6 p.m.
  • NY Tech Meetup, Cooper Union, 7 p.m.
  • Earnings: Answers Corp., Internap, Macrovision, TheStreet.com

Wednesday, Nov. 7

  • Future of Web Design Conference, Javits centre
  • Ad:Tech Conference, Hilton NY
  • Facebook Developers Garage, Daylife.com, 6:30 p.m.
  • Web Analytics Meetup, 7 p.m.
  • Earnings: News Corp., DirecTV, Looksmart, Playboy, Time Warner, Time Warner Cable, WebMD

Thursday, Nov. 8

  • Future of Web Design Conference, Javits centre
  • Ad:Tech Conference, Hilton NY
  • Open Coffee Meetup, Taralucci e Vino, 9:30 a.m.
  • World Usability Day, JPMorgan Chase, 12:30 p.m.
  • Ruby On Rails Meetup, 7 p.m.
  • Earnings: BT, Cablevision, Charter, Clear Channel, T-Mobile (Deutsche Telekom), Hearst-Argyle TV, Jupitermedia, Konami, Live Nation, Qualcomm, RCN, The Knot, Time Warner Telecom, Vonage, Walt Disney

Friday, Nov. 9

  • Earnings: Citadel Broadcasting, Clearwire, Liberty Media

