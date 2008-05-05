This Week in Silicon Alley (May 5-May 9)

Monday, May 5
- IAB Leadership Forum: Digital Video
- Symphic Technology 5-day Workshop: SQL Server Business Intelligence with Data Mining
- Before the bell: Marvel (MVL) earnings call, 9:00 a.m.
- After the bell: Divx (DIVX) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Virgin Mobile USA (VM) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., LookSmart (LOOK) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- New Work City Meetup 2, 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, May 6
- Capacity USA 2008: Telecommunications Conference (through Wednesday)
- Mobile Convergence Technology Summit
- IDC Enterprise Data centre Forum
- Before the bell: Alibaba.com (1688.HK) earnings call, 8:00 a.m., MetroPCS (PCS) earnings call, 9:00 a.m.
- Web 2.0 Executive Bootcamp New York, 8:45 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Midday: Playboy (PLA) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
- After the bell: Disney (DIS)earnings webcast, 4:30 p.m., Cisco Systems (CSCO) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., TechTarget (TTGT) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., WebMD (WBMD) earnings call, 4:45 p.m., United Online (UNTD) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., THQ (THQI) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Blue Nile (NILE) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- Eyebeam Freedom and Creativity Benefit honouring Craigslist’s Craig Newmark, 6:30 p.m.
- NYC Search Marketing Meetup: Small Group Share and Learn, 7:00 p.m.
- NY GNU/Linux Meetup: Ubuntu for Beginners, 7:00 p.m.
- Future of Web Design Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 7
- Enterprise 2.0 Bootcamp
- Tri-State CIO Forum: Leading IT for Top Line Growth
- IDC Virtualization Forum
- 2008 Leadership in Media Conference, 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Google App Engine Hack-a-Thon, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Midday: Orbitz (OWW) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., U.S. Cellular (USM) earnings call, 11:00 a.m., DirecTV (DTV) earnings call, 2:00 p.m.
- After the bell: News Corp (NWS) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Internap (INAP) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Macrovision (MVSN) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- Tech Drinks V: Diggnation Mashup Edition, 5:30 p.m.
- New York City SharePoint: Using Content Query Web Part to Solve Business Problems, 5:30 p.m.
- Small Business QuickBooks : Avoid the Top Five QuickBooks Setup Errors, 6:00 p.m.
- NYC Tech4Good: May Speaker Meeting, 7:00 p.m.
- Super Tech Diggnation Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 8
- Accelerating Wall Street 2008: Technology in Finance
- Oracle Performance Management and Training Forum (through Friday in Iselin, NJ)
- New Media PR Boot Camp: Technology and Emerging Trends (through Friday)
- Alternative Public Strategies Conference, 7:00 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Before the bell: Warner Music (WMG) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Deutsche Telekom (DK) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Virgin Media (VMED) earnings call, 9:00 a.m.
- Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
- Midday: Vonage (VG) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., Cablevision (CVC) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., Primedia (PRM) earnings call,10:00 a.m., R.H. Donnelley (RHD) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
- After the bell: Activision (ATVI) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., The Knot (KNOT) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., LiveNation (LYV) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Leap Wireless (LEAP) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Real Networks (RNWK) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Limelight Networks (LLNW) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., VeriSign (VRSN) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- Media Meshing Drinks: Social Networking for Media Professionals, 6:00 p.m.
- NY IT Professionals May Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 9
- Before the bell: ClearChannel (CCU) earnings release, 7:00 a.m.
- Midday: Jupitermedia (JPM) earnings call, 11:00 a.m., Liberty Media (LINTA) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
(Events compiled from Meetup, Yahoo!Upcoming, Confabb.com, and alleyreporter.com)
