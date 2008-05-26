This Week in Silicon Alley (May 26-30)

Richard McRoskey

Monday, May 26

  • MEMORIAL DAY

Tuesday, May 27

  • Before the bell: Vodafone (VOD) preliminary earnings webcast, 5:00 a.m.
  • SeedingIt.com: Global Seed Capital Network Meeting, 6:00 p.m.
  • NY Web Analytics May Meeting, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28

  • Before the bell: Borders Group (BGP) earnings call, 8:00 a.m.
  • American Advertisers (AAAA) Digital Conference 2008, 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • After the bell: TiVo (TIVO) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • Virtual Worlds as Treatment for Autism: NY Pharma and Biotech Meetup, 6:30 p.m.
  • NYC Business Networking Group: May Pitch Party, 6:30 p.m.
  • New York Ruby Meetup, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 29

  • IABC Financial Communication Workshop, 8:30 a.m.-noon (through Friday)
  • Before the bell: Sears Holdings (SHLD) earnings announcement
  • Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
  • Free SonicWall Disaster Recovery Webinar, 10:00 a.m.
  • After the bell: Dell (DELL) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Omnivision (OVTI) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • NY Software Industry arse’n Legal Forum, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Friday, May 30

  • Jelly Co-working in Brooklyn, 9:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • Film Training Boot Camp, 6:00 p.m. (through Sunday)

Tagged In

events new york sai-us