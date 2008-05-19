This Week In Silicon Alley (May 19-23)

Monday, May 19
- 36th Annual JP Morgan Technology Conference (in Boston through Wednesday)
- Enterprise Search Summit (through Wednesday)
- North American Fuzzy Info Processing Society Conference (through Thursday)
- Streaming Media 2008 Pre-Conference Workshops: (“Using Adobe Media Server for Video,” “Using Online Video Codecs,” “Using Microsoft Silverlight,” and “Launching a Successful Podcast”)
- Before the bell: Perfect World (PWRD) earnings call, 8:00 a.m.
- Digital Marketing Trends: Advertising Club of NY Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
- Entrepreneur’s Roundtable 3, 6:00-7:30 p.m.
- New York Software Industry Association (NYSIA) May Meeting, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
- NY Video 2.0 May Meetup, 6:30 p.m.
- Monthly NYC Java Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, May 20
- Mediabistro Circus 2008 (through Wednesday)
- The Business and Technology of Online Video Conference, by Streaming Media East (through Wednesday)
- Helpstream Webinar: Tech Support Software (12 am Tuesday until 12 am Wednesday)
- Before the bell: Staples (SPLS) earnings call, 8:00 a.m.
- After the bell: Intuit (INTU) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Hewlett-Packard (HP) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- E-Myth Author Michael E. Gerber Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
- Bug Labs Open House, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
- NY Web Analytics May Meeting, 7:00 p.m.
- New York .NET May Meeting, 7:00 p.m.
- BKLN 2.0 May Networking Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
- Startup Bootcamp Workshop by MIT Enterprise Forum, 7:00-9:00 p.m.
- Teeming Media East Meetup/Tweetup/Hangout, 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 21
- Goldman Sachs 9th Annual Internet Conference (through Friday, featuring Google, Martha Stewart Omnimedia, Travelzoo, Expedia, Orbitz, NY Times Co., et al.)
- Global Management and IT Research Conference (through Saturday)
- Open Source Webinar by the Software Development Times and the Dept of Homeland Security, 1:00 p.m.
- After the bell: Napster (NAPS) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- NYC Metro BIM (Building Information modelling) Meeting: Kicking it Off, 5:30 p.m.
- Entrepreneur’s Budgeting Crash Course Workshop, 6:30-7:45 p.m.
- NY Ruby May Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 22
- IT Architect Regional Conference (through Friday)
- 2008 China Growth Conference
- Security Forum: Emerging Trends in Enterprise IT Security
- Intelligent Planning and Buying of Interactive Media (two seminars, Thursday and Friday)
- Intelligent Selling of Internet Advertising (two seminars, Thursday and Friday)
- Before the bell: Linktone (LTON) earnings call, 8:00 a.m.
- Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
- Astia Entrepreneur Program: Investor Forum, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
- Midday: Barnes&Noble (BKS) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., GameStop (GME) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
- Digital Identity May Meeting, 6:00 p.m.
- Flash Designer and Developer Meetup, 6:30 p.m.
- After the bell: Hurray! Holding (HRAY) earnings call, 9:00 p.m.
Friday, May 23
- Goldman Sachs 9th Annual Internet Conference
- IT Architect Regional Conference
- Intelligent Planning and Buying of Interactive Media (two seminars, Thursday and Friday)
- Intelligent Selling of Internet Advertising (two seminars, Thursday and Friday)
(Events compiled from Meetup, Yahoo! Upcoming, Confabb, and alleyreporter.com)
