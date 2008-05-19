This Week In Silicon Alley (May 19-23)

Richard McRoskey

Monday, May 19

  • 36th Annual JP Morgan Technology Conference (in Boston through Wednesday)
  • Enterprise Search Summit (through Wednesday)
  • North American Fuzzy Info Processing Society Conference (through Thursday)
  • Streaming Media 2008 Pre-Conference Workshops: (“Using Adobe Media Server for Video,” “Using Online Video Codecs,” “Using Microsoft Silverlight,” and “Launching a Successful Podcast”)
  • Before the bell: Perfect World (PWRD) earnings call, 8:00 a.m.
  • Digital Marketing Trends: Advertising Club of NY Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
  • Entrepreneur’s Roundtable 3, 6:00-7:30 p.m.
  • New York Software Industry Association (NYSIA) May Meeting, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
  • NY Video 2.0 May Meetup, 6:30 p.m.
  • Monthly NYC Java Meetup, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 20

  • Mediabistro Circus 2008 (through Wednesday)
  • The Business and Technology of Online Video Conference, by Streaming Media East (through Wednesday)
  • Helpstream Webinar: Tech Support Software (12 am Tuesday until 12 am Wednesday)
  • Before the bell: Staples (SPLS) earnings call, 8:00 a.m.
  • After the bell: Intuit (INTU) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Hewlett-Packard (HP) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • E-Myth Author Michael E. Gerber Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
  • Bug Labs Open House, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
  • NY Web Analytics May Meeting, 7:00 p.m.
  • New York .NET May Meeting, 7:00 p.m.
  • BKLN 2.0 May Networking Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
  • Startup Bootcamp Workshop by MIT Enterprise Forum, 7:00-9:00 p.m.
  • Teeming Media East Meetup/Tweetup/Hangout, 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21

  • Goldman Sachs 9th Annual Internet Conference (through Friday, featuring Google, Martha Stewart Omnimedia, Travelzoo, Expedia, Orbitz, NY Times Co., et al.)
  • Global Management and IT Research Conference (through Saturday)
  • Open Source Webinar by the Software Development Times and the Dept of Homeland Security, 1:00 p.m.
  • After the bell: Napster (NAPS) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • NYC Metro BIM (Building Information modelling) Meeting: Kicking it Off, 5:30 p.m.
  • Entrepreneur’s Budgeting Crash Course Workshop, 6:30-7:45 p.m.
  • NY Ruby May Meetup, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 22

  • IT Architect Regional Conference (through Friday)
  • 2008 China Growth Conference
  • Security Forum: Emerging Trends in Enterprise IT Security
  • Intelligent Planning and Buying of Interactive Media (two seminars, Thursday and Friday)
  • Intelligent Selling of Internet Advertising (two seminars, Thursday and Friday)
  • Before the bell: Linktone (LTON) earnings call, 8:00 a.m.
  • Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
  • Astia Entrepreneur Program: Investor Forum, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
  • Midday: Barnes&Noble (BKS) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., GameStop (GME) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
  • Digital Identity May Meeting, 6:00 p.m.
  • Flash Designer and Developer Meetup, 6:30 p.m.
  • After the bell: Hurray! Holding (HRAY) earnings call, 9:00 p.m.

Friday, May 23

  • Goldman Sachs 9th Annual Internet Conference
  • IT Architect Regional Conference
  • Intelligent Planning and Buying of Interactive Media (two seminars, Thursday and Friday)
  • Intelligent Selling of Internet Advertising (two seminars, Thursday and Friday)

 

 

 

(Events compiled from Meetup, Yahoo! Upcoming, Confabb, and alleyreporter.com)

