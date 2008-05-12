This Week in Silicon Alley (May 12-16)

Monday, May 12
- Selling Online Subscriptions Summit 2008 (through Tuesday), 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Before the bell: Sprint (S) earnings call, 8:00 a.m., IMAX Corp (IMAX) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Answers Corp. (ANSW) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Charter Communications (CHTR) earnings call, 9:00 a.m.
- Research in Motion (RIMM) Capital Markets Day webcast, 9:00 a.m.
- Midday: XM Satellite Radio (XMSR) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., Hollywood Media (HOLL) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
- In Search of Business/IT Alignment featuring speaker Frank Wander, 12:00 p.m.
- After the bell: Sirius Satellite Radio (SIRI) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Clearwire (CLWR) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- May NYC Web Design Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
- NY Web 2.0 Meetup, 6:30 p.m.
- NY iPhone Software Developers May Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, May 13
- Morgan Stanley Communications Conference (through Wednesday)
- Video on the Net Conference: NYC with Jeff Pulver (through Wednesday)
- Intelligent Networking Seminar by Sun Microsystems, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
- The Future of Broadband 2008, 9:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- ITAC Event: Commercializing Sustainable Products, 8:30 a.m-11:00 a.m.
- Midday: Time Warner Telecom (TWTC) earnings call, 11:00 a.m., DISH Network (DISH) earnings call, 12:00 p.m., Glu Mobile (GLUU) earnings call, 12:00 p.m., EchoStar Corp (STATS) earnings call, 1:00 p.m.
- After the bell: Electronic Arts (ERTS) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- NYC Women in Media and Technology Meetup: Perfecting Your Pitch, 6:00 p.m.
- Launch Party for Startups (by StartupAlpha.com), 6-8:00 p.m.
- May Meeting for 1ProPhoto.com and 1ProCrew.com (Digital Techs and Photographers), 6:00 p.m.
- Alfresco 2.2 and Advanced Content Management Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
- NY Microsoft Exchange Server User Group May Meeting, 6:00 p.m.
- Web2NewYork Networking Party, 6:00 p.m.
- NY Videoblogging May Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
- NY Tech May Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
- Focus on Connecting.nycMeetup, 7:00 p.m.
- NY Web Analytics May Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
- NYC Search Marketing May Meeting, 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 14
- IDPF Digital Book Conference 2008, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- The Deal Private Capital Symposium 2008, 7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Eastern Region Brand Building Workshop by ANA, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Building the Broadband Economy 2008, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (through Friday)
- The Future of News workshop by Microsoft, (through Thursday), 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Before the bell: Vivendi (VIV.PA) earnings call, 9:00 a.m., Sony (SNE) earnings call for overseas investors, 9:30 a.m.
- After the bell: Salary.com (SLRY) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- NY Israel Tech May Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
- PRSA-NY Blogger Social, 6:30 p.m.
- NY P2P 2.0 (Peer to Peer) May Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
- New Media + Emerging Markets May Meetup, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 15
- Direct Marketing maths and Finance Seminar (through Friday)
- DFJ East Coast Venture Challenge at Columbia Business School
- BtoB (Business to Business) NetMarketing Breakfast, 7:45 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
- Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
- BT Group (BT) earnings results announcement
- Midday: Blockbuster (BBI) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., Audiovox (VOXX) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., Medialink (MDLK) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
- After the bell: Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- Riding the Social Media Groundswell, 5:15 p.m.
- New York GNU/Linux Meetup: Abobe Open Source with James Ward, 7:00 p.m.
Friday, May 16
- Mashable’s NYC Spring Party, 8:00 p.m.
(Events compiled from Meetup, Yahoo!Upcoming, Confabb.com and alleyreporter.com)
