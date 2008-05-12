This Week in Silicon Alley (May 12-16)

Richard McRoskey

Monday, May 12

  • Selling Online Subscriptions Summit 2008 (through Tuesday), 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • Before the bell: Sprint (S) earnings call, 8:00 a.m., IMAX Corp (IMAX) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Answers Corp. (ANSW) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Charter Communications (CHTR) earnings call, 9:00 a.m.
  • Research in Motion (RIMM) Capital Markets Day webcast, 9:00 a.m.
  • Midday: XM Satellite Radio (XMSR) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., Hollywood Media (HOLL) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
  • In Search of Business/IT Alignment featuring speaker Frank Wander, 12:00 p.m.
  • After the bell: Sirius Satellite Radio (SIRI) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Clearwire (CLWR) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • May NYC Web Design Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
  • NY Web 2.0 Meetup, 6:30 p.m.
  • NY iPhone Software Developers May Meetup, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 13

  • Morgan Stanley Communications Conference (through Wednesday)
  • Video on the Net Conference: NYC with Jeff Pulver (through Wednesday)
  • Intelligent Networking Seminar by Sun Microsystems, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
  • The Future of Broadband 2008, 9:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • ITAC Event: Commercializing Sustainable Products, 8:30 a.m-11:00 a.m.
  • Midday: Time Warner Telecom (TWTC) earnings call, 11:00 a.m., DISH Network (DISH) earnings call, 12:00 p.m., Glu Mobile (GLUU) earnings call, 12:00 p.m., EchoStar Corp (STATS) earnings call, 1:00 p.m.
  • After the bell: Electronic Arts (ERTS) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • NYC Women in Media and Technology Meetup: Perfecting Your Pitch, 6:00 p.m.
  • Launch Party for Startups (by StartupAlpha.com), 6-8:00 p.m.
  • May Meeting for 1ProPhoto.com and 1ProCrew.com (Digital Techs and Photographers), 6:00 p.m.
  • Alfresco 2.2 and Advanced Content Management Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
  • NY Microsoft Exchange Server User Group May Meeting, 6:00 p.m.
  • Web2NewYork Networking Party, 6:00 p.m.
  • NY Videoblogging May Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
  • NY Tech May Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
  • Focus on Connecting.nycMeetup, 7:00 p.m.
  • NY Web Analytics May Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
  • NYC Search Marketing May Meeting, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 14

  • IDPF Digital Book Conference 2008, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • The Deal Private Capital Symposium 2008, 7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
  • Eastern Region Brand Building Workshop by ANA, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Building the Broadband Economy 2008, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (through Friday)
  • The Future of News workshop by Microsoft, (through Thursday), 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
  • Before the bell: Vivendi (VIV.PA) earnings call, 9:00 a.m., Sony (SNE) earnings call for overseas investors, 9:30 a.m.
  • After the bell: Salary.com (SLRY) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • NY Israel Tech May Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
  • PRSA-NY Blogger Social, 6:30 p.m.
  • NY P2P 2.0 (Peer to Peer) May Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
  • New Media + Emerging Markets May Meetup, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 15

  • Direct Marketing maths and Finance Seminar (through Friday)
  • DFJ East Coast Venture Challenge at Columbia Business School
  • BtoB (Business to Business) NetMarketing Breakfast, 7:45 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
  • Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
  • BT Group (BT) earnings results announcement
  • Midday: Blockbuster (BBI) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., Audiovox (VOXX) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., Medialink (MDLK) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
  • After the bell: Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • Riding the Social Media Groundswell, 5:15 p.m.
  • New York GNU/Linux Meetup: Abobe Open Source with James Ward, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 16

  • Mashable’s NYC Spring Party, 8:00 p.m.

(Events compiled from Meetup, Yahoo!Upcoming, Confabb.com and alleyreporter.com)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

events new york sai-us