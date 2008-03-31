This Week in Silicon Alley (Mar. 31-Apr.4)

Richard McRoskey

Monday, March 31

  • IAB Marketplace: Ad Networks and Xchanges 2008
  • Women Who Tech: A Telesummit for Women in Technology, 11:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • Re:think: Advertising Research Federation Annual Convention and Expo (through Wednesday)
  • Midday: MediaLink (MDLK) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
  • NY Web 2.0 Meetup (NextWeb New York), 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 1

  • Share Point Pro Live! New York
  • Nanobusiness 2008 Conference
  • Insert Media Day Conference, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • B2B Power Exchange for Business Developers, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
  • The Science of Sound Seminar, 12:00-1:00 p.m.
  • The 2008 ARF (Advertising Research Federation) David Ogilvy Awards Gala, 6:00 p.m.
  • Post NY Tech Meetup Networking, 9:00 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 2

  • Nu-Con 2008: What’s New in Microsoft Technology, 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • Midday: Best Buy (BBY) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
  • After the bell: Research In Motion (RIMM) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • Dorkbot NYC Meeting, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 3

  • NY HIMSS Seminar on Health Technology
  • BlogHer Business Conference 2008 , 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.(through Friday)
  • Virtual Worlds Conference 2008, 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (through Friday)
  • Virtual Law Conference 2008, 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (through Friday)
  • Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
  • NY Enterprise Report Seminar: Strategies for Achieving Double-Digit Growth, 5-9 p.m
  • Media Meshing: Networking Event, 6-11 p.m.
  • NY Israel Tech Meetup, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 4

  • China: Opportunities in Transition Business Conference at Columbia, 12 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
  • Blogger Social NYC 2008 (through Sunday)
  • NYC Robotics Competition (through Sunday)
  • Wikipedia Takes Manhattan! Photo Scavenger Hunt, 11:30 a.m.

 

 

