This Week in Silicon Alley (Mar. 31-Apr.4)

Monday, March 31
- IAB Marketplace: Ad Networks and Xchanges 2008
- Women Who Tech: A Telesummit for Women in Technology, 11:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Re:think: Advertising Research Federation Annual Convention and Expo (through Wednesday)
- Midday: MediaLink (MDLK) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
- NY Web 2.0 Meetup (NextWeb New York), 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, April 1
- Share Point Pro Live! New York
- Nanobusiness 2008 Conference
- Insert Media Day Conference, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- B2B Power Exchange for Business Developers, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
- The Science of Sound Seminar, 12:00-1:00 p.m.
- The 2008 ARF (Advertising Research Federation) David Ogilvy Awards Gala, 6:00 p.m.
- Post NY Tech Meetup Networking, 9:00 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 2
- Nu-Con 2008: What’s New in Microsoft Technology, 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Midday: Best Buy (BBY) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
- After the bell: Research In Motion (RIMM) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- Dorkbot NYC Meeting, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, April 3
- NY HIMSS Seminar on Health Technology
- BlogHer Business Conference 2008 , 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.(through Friday)
- Virtual Worlds Conference 2008, 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (through Friday)
- Virtual Law Conference 2008, 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (through Friday)
- Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
- NY Enterprise Report Seminar: Strategies for Achieving Double-Digit Growth, 5-9 p.m
- Media Meshing: Networking Event, 6-11 p.m.
- NY Israel Tech Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
Friday, April 4
- China: Opportunities in Transition Business Conference at Columbia, 12 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
- Blogger Social NYC 2008 (through Sunday)
- NYC Robotics Competition (through Sunday)
- Wikipedia Takes Manhattan! Photo Scavenger Hunt, 11:30 a.m.
