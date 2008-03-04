This Week In Silicon Alley (Mar. 3-7)

Monday, March 3
- Diggnation meetup, 7:00 p.m.
- TradeTech USA Conference (through Thursday)
Tuesday, March 4
- NY Tech Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
- Post NY Tech Meetup networking, 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, March 5
- Women in Cable Telecommunications Leadership Conference (through Thursday)
- Midday: Primedia (PRM) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
- After the bell: TiVo (TIVO) earnings call, 5:00 p.m
- Free MBA Admissions and GMAT workshop, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 6
- Billboard Music and Money Symposium
- Before the bell: Reuters Group (RTRSY) earnings call, 6:00 a.m.
- Open Coffee meetup, 9:15 a.m.
- Midday: Blockbuster (BBI) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
- After the bell: Answers Corp (ANSW) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Hurray (HRAY) earnings call, 8:00 p.m.
Friday, March 7
- Venture Capital Investment Competition at NYU
