This Week In Silicon Alley (Mar. 24-28)

Richard McRoskey

Monday, March 24

  • After the bell: 3Com (COMS) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • BigScreen LittleScreen (online video) March Meetup, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25

  • Producing Digital Content for Women, 7:30 a.m.
  • United Nations Meets Web 2.0: New Media Opportunities in Emerging Markets (through Wednesday)
  • New York Business Strategy Network March Meetup, 6:30 p.m
  • New York Bloggers March Meeting, 7:00 p.m.
  • Wall Street Analyst Forum (through Thursday)
  • The 2008 US / Israel Venture Summit (through Wednesday)
  • Practical SOA (Search-oriented Architecture) Conference
  • Straight Talk on PCI: Complying Today and Preparing For Tomorrow Conference

Wednesday, March 26

  • Jeff Pulver’s Social Media Breakfast in New York, 8:00 a.m.
  • After the bell: Oracle (ORCL) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • Starting an Online Business on a Shoestring Budget Meeting, 6:00 p.m.
  • NY Digital Art Meetup: Websites for Beginners, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 27

  • Before the bell: Scholastic Corp (SCHL) earnings call, 8:00 a.m.
  • PSFK Conference New York: Inspiring Creativity, 8:30 a.m.
  • Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
  • Private Equity XXI: 2008 Emerging Growth and Venture Forum, 12:00 p.m.
  • PR Society of America Technology Networking Reception, 6:00 p.m.
  • March Pitch Party Business Networking Event, 6:30 p.m.
  • After the bell: LinkTone (LTON) earnings call, 7:00 p.m.
  • NY Video 2.0 March Meetup, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 28

  • Social network site training for non-profit organisations, 9:30 a.m.
  • Marketing in the Music Business, 1:00 p.m.
  • Jelly Co-working and happy hour in Brooklyn, 9:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • How New Media is Changing American Politics, at NYU, 6:00 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

events new york sai-us