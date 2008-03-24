This Week In Silicon Alley (Mar. 24-28)

Monday, March 24
- After the bell: 3Com (COMS) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- BigScreen LittleScreen (online video) March Meetup, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 25
- Producing Digital Content for Women, 7:30 a.m.
- United Nations Meets Web 2.0: New Media Opportunities in Emerging Markets (through Wednesday)
- New York Business Strategy Network March Meetup, 6:30 p.m
- New York Bloggers March Meeting, 7:00 p.m.
- Wall Street Analyst Forum (through Thursday)
- The 2008 US / Israel Venture Summit (through Wednesday)
- Practical SOA (Search-oriented Architecture) Conference
- Straight Talk on PCI: Complying Today and Preparing For Tomorrow Conference
Wednesday, March 26
- Jeff Pulver’s Social Media Breakfast in New York, 8:00 a.m.
- After the bell: Oracle (ORCL) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- Starting an Online Business on a Shoestring Budget Meeting, 6:00 p.m.
- NY Digital Art Meetup: Websites for Beginners, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 27
- Before the bell: Scholastic Corp (SCHL) earnings call, 8:00 a.m.
- PSFK Conference New York: Inspiring Creativity, 8:30 a.m.
- Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
- Private Equity XXI: 2008 Emerging Growth and Venture Forum, 12:00 p.m.
- PR Society of America Technology Networking Reception, 6:00 p.m.
- March Pitch Party Business Networking Event, 6:30 p.m.
- After the bell: LinkTone (LTON) earnings call, 7:00 p.m.
- NY Video 2.0 March Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
Friday, March 28
- Social network site training for non-profit organisations, 9:30 a.m.
- Marketing in the Music Business, 1:00 p.m.
- Jelly Co-working and happy hour in Brooklyn, 9:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
- How New Media is Changing American Politics, at NYU, 6:00 p.m.
