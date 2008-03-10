This Week In Silicon Alley (Mar. 10-14)

Monday, March 10

  • Bear Stearns Media Conference (through Wednesday)
  • SHOWEST: Greatest Innovations in Motion Picture Technology (through Thursday)
  • Publishing Executive Conference and Expo (through Wednesday)
  • Economic Trends in Technology in 2008, 2:00 p.m.
  • NYSIA March Meeting: Social Networking, 6:00 p.m.
  • NY Intellectual Property March Meetup, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 11

  • After the bell: DivX (DIVX) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Take Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Sun-Times Media Group (SVN) earnings call, 4:30 p.m.
  • NY Microsoft Exchange Server User Group March Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
  • Turning Data Into Insight: Custom modelling to Predict Consumer behaviour virtual seminar

Wednesday, March 12

  • Media Summit New York Conference (through Thursday)
  • After the bell: JupiterMedia (JUPM) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Virgin Mobile (VM) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • NetParty Social Networking Event, 6:00 p.m.
  • NY Investing Meetup, 6:30 p.m
  • Yahoo! HotJobs Q&A, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 13

  • Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
  • Record Your Life Seminar on Digital Sound, 12:00 p.m.
  • Secure Voice and Video for the Enterprise Tech Conference

Friday, March 14

  • Jelly Co-working in Manhattan, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • MashMeet NYC Remix, 7:00 p.m.

 

