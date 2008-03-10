This Week In Silicon Alley (Mar. 10-14)

Monday, March 10
- Bear Stearns Media Conference (through Wednesday)
- SHOWEST: Greatest Innovations in Motion Picture Technology (through Thursday)
- Publishing Executive Conference and Expo (through Wednesday)
- Economic Trends in Technology in 2008, 2:00 p.m.
- NYSIA March Meeting: Social Networking, 6:00 p.m.
- NY Intellectual Property March Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, March 11
- After the bell: DivX (DIVX) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Take Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Sun-Times Media Group (SVN) earnings call, 4:30 p.m.
- NY Microsoft Exchange Server User Group March Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
- Turning Data Into Insight: Custom modelling to Predict Consumer behaviour virtual seminar
Wednesday, March 12
- Media Summit New York Conference (through Thursday)
- After the bell: JupiterMedia (JUPM) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Virgin Mobile (VM) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- NetParty Social Networking Event, 6:00 p.m.
- NY Investing Meetup, 6:30 p.m
- Yahoo! HotJobs Q&A, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 13
- Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
- Record Your Life Seminar on Digital Sound, 12:00 p.m.
- Secure Voice and Video for the Enterprise Tech Conference
Friday, March 14
- Jelly Co-working in Manhattan, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- MashMeet NYC Remix, 7:00 p.m.
