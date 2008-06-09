This Week In Silicon Alley (June 9-13)

Monday, June 9
- Deutsche Bank’s Media & Telecommunications Conference, 7:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (through Tuesday)
- Digital Impact Conference, 8:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (through Tuesday)
- CM Summit New York: New Brand Way, 2:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m. (through Tuesday)
- NY Software Industry Association (NYSIA) Monthly Meeting, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
- NY Association for New Americans (NYANA) Business centre Class: Web Basics for Entrepreneurs, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. (course meets Mon. and Wed. through June 16)
- Webby Online Film & Video Awards Ceremony, 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
- NY Online Advertising and Digital Meeting Meetups, 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Tuesday, June 10
- Magazines 24/7: Video Conference for the Magazine Industry, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Mobile Marketing Forum, 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (through Wednesday)
- SIFMA’s Technology Management Conference, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (through Thursday)
- Webby Gala Opening Reception, 5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- NY Microsoft Exchange Server User Group (NYExUG) Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
- Webgrrls NYC Wine & Cheese Networking, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
- Taste of Technology: Mobility & Business Panel, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
- NY Web Analytics Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
- NY/GNU Linux Meetup: Fedora release party, 7:00 p.m.
- Webby Awards Gala, 7:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 11
- Webmonkey Relaunch Party, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
- NY P2P 2.0 Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, June 12
- International Conference on E-Learning in the Workplace (ICELW) 9:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (through Friday)
- Digital Downtown Expo: New York’s Consumer Technology Showcase 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (through Saturday)
Friday, June 13
- PSFK Event with journalist and author Rob Walker: Buying In, 6:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
(Events compiled from Meetup, Yahoo! Upcoming, Confabb, and alleyreporter.com)
