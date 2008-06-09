This Week In Silicon Alley (June 9-13)

Morgan Bettex

Monday, June 9

  • Deutsche Bank’s Media & Telecommunications Conference, 7:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (through Tuesday)
  • Digital Impact Conference, 8:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (through Tuesday)
  • CM Summit New York: New Brand Way, 2:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m. (through Tuesday)
  • NY Software Industry Association (NYSIA) Monthly Meeting, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
  • NY Association for New Americans (NYANA) Business centre Class: Web Basics for Entrepreneurs, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. (course meets Mon. and Wed. through June 16)
  • Webby Online Film & Video Awards Ceremony, 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
  • NY Online Advertising and Digital Meeting Meetups, 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 10

  • Magazines 24/7: Video Conference for the Magazine Industry, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
  • Mobile Marketing Forum, 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (through Wednesday)
  • SIFMA’s Technology Management Conference, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (through Thursday)
  • Webby Gala Opening Reception, 5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
  • NY Microsoft Exchange Server User Group (NYExUG) Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
  • Webgrrls NYC Wine & Cheese Networking, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
  • Taste of Technology: Mobility & Business Panel, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
  • NY Web Analytics Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
  • NY/GNU Linux Meetup: Fedora release party, 7:00 p.m.
  • Webby Awards Gala, 7:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 11

  • Webmonkey Relaunch Party, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
  • NY P2P 2.0 Meetup, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 12

  • International Conference on E-Learning in the Workplace (ICELW) 9:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (through Friday)
  • Digital Downtown Expo: New York’s Consumer Technology Showcase 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (through Saturday)

Friday, June 13

  • PSFK Event with journalist and author Rob Walker: Buying In, 6:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

 

 

 

(Events compiled from Meetup, Yahoo! Upcoming, Confabb, and alleyreporter.com)

Tagged In

events new york sai-us