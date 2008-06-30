This Week In Silicon Alley (June 30 - July 3)

A light week for tech events in advance of a holiday weekend. Happy 4th of July!



Monday June 30

NYC Web Design Meetup, 253 Broadway, Rm 302, 6 pm. RSVP required.

Eclipse DemoCamp, 101 Rivington St, 7pm

Tuesday July 1

NY Tech Meetup, IAC, 555 W. 18th St, 7 pm. Event full, additional RSVPs possible on Monday.

NY Tech Meetup Networking After-Party, The Park, 118 10th Avenue, 9 pm.

Wednesday July 2

NY Israel Tech Meetup, 1120 Avenue of the Americas, 6:30 pm. RSVP required.

