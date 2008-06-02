This Week in Silicon Alley (June 2-6)

Monday, June 2
- Games for Change 5th Annual Festival Workshop: Making Social Issues Games, 8:00 a.m.-6 p.m. (through Wednesday)
Tuesday, June 3
- NY: MIEG Breakfast: Young Women in Digital Media, 7:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
- Associated Content’s Ultimate Call for Content, 9:00 a.m.-11:45 p.m.
- Free Java Webinar, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- StartupAlpha.com Bootstrap Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
- EconAds Seminar: Economics of Ad Deals, 1:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Expo Night sponsored by Microsoft (Games for Change Festival), 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
- Internet Week Startup Networking Mixer, 6:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
- NY Tech Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
- NY GNU/Linux Meetup: Ubuntu for Beginners, 7:00 p.m.
- Post NY Tech Meetup, 9:00 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 4
- Internet Marketing Conference (IMC), 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Time Warner’s Conversations on the Circle Breakfast Panel: News & Politics, 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
- Google Analytics Training Course, 8:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Advertising 2.0 Conference, 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (through Thursday)
- Dreamweaver Web Publishing Workshop, 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- I Want Media Panel: The Future of Media, 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.
- Zend & Kargo Presentation: Using PHP to Build a Mobile Internet Platform 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
- NY Dot Com Hatchery Hatch Match Networking Event, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
- NY Angels Financing Your Internet Startup Event, 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
- Diggnation Live Meetup, 6:00 p.m.-11:55 p.m.
- NYC Tech4Good Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, June 5
- Time Warner’s Conversations on the Circle Panel: Entertainment & Culture, 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
- Search Strategies Lesson, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
- Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
- NY Early-Stage Venture Capital Event & Workshop, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Digital Content NewFront Event, 11:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- After the bell: Take Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call, 4:30 p.m.
- Media Meshing Drinks: Social Networking for NY Media Professionals, 6:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
- NY IT Professionals June Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
- IndieGoGo Screening: Internet and Film Collide, 7:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
- Out with the Old New Media Event, 7:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
Friday, June 6
- Time Warner’s Conversations on the Circle Breakfast: Health, 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
- Internet Week New York Exhibitor’s Hall Party, 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
(Events compiled from Meetup, Yahoo! Upcoming, Confabb.com, and Garysguide.org)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.