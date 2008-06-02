This Week in Silicon Alley (June 2-6)

Morgan Bettex

Monday, June 2

  • Games for Change 5th Annual Festival Workshop: Making Social Issues Games, 8:00 a.m.-6 p.m. (through Wednesday)

Tuesday, June 3

  • NY: MIEG Breakfast: Young Women in Digital Media, 7:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
  • Associated Content’s Ultimate Call for Content, 9:00 a.m.-11:45 p.m.
  • Free Java Webinar, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
  • StartupAlpha.com Bootstrap Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
  • EconAds Seminar: Economics of Ad Deals, 1:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • Expo Night sponsored by Microsoft (Games for Change Festival), 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
  • Internet Week Startup Networking Mixer, 6:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
  • NY Tech Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
  • NY GNU/Linux Meetup: Ubuntu for Beginners, 7:00 p.m.
  • Post NY Tech Meetup, 9:00 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 4

  • Internet Marketing Conference (IMC), 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • Time Warner’s Conversations on the Circle Breakfast Panel: News & Politics, 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
  • Google Analytics Training Course, 8:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • Advertising 2.0 Conference, 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (through Thursday)
  • Dreamweaver Web Publishing Workshop, 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • I Want Media Panel: The Future of Media, 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.
  • Zend & Kargo Presentation: Using PHP to Build a Mobile Internet Platform 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
  • NY Dot Com Hatchery Hatch Match Networking Event, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
  • NY Angels Financing Your Internet Startup Event, 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
  • Diggnation Live Meetup, 6:00 p.m.-11:55 p.m.
  • NYC Tech4Good Meetup, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 5

  • Time Warner’s Conversations on the Circle Panel: Entertainment & Culture, 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
  • Search Strategies Lesson, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
  • Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
  • NY Early-Stage Venture Capital Event & Workshop, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
  • Digital Content NewFront Event, 11:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • After the bell: Take Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call, 4:30 p.m.
  • Media Meshing Drinks: Social Networking for NY Media Professionals, 6:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
  • NY IT Professionals June Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
  • IndieGoGo Screening: Internet and Film Collide, 7:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
  • Out with the Old New Media Event, 7:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Friday, June 6

  • Time Warner’s Conversations on the Circle Breakfast: Health, 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
  • Internet Week New York Exhibitor’s Hall Party, 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

(Events compiled from Meetup, Yahoo! Upcoming, Confabb.com, and Garysguide.org)

