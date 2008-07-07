This Week In Silicon Alley (July 7 - July 11)

SAI’s guide to events of interest in New York City.



Monday, July 7

New York iPhone Software Developers July Meeting, PS 41 @ 116 W 11th St, 7 pm

Tuesday, July 8

The New York City Videoblogging July Meeting, Rocketboom Studio, 199 Lafayette 4th Floor, 7 pm

Ruby and Rails in New York City meeting, 568 Broadway suite 404, 7 pm

Wednesday, July 9

Web Tech NY, 245 Park Avenue 25th floor, 6 pm

Thursday, July 10

Media Meshing Party, Gawker Video Editor Richard Blakeley’s monthly media party, Sweet & Vicious 5 Spring St, 6 pm

Friday, July 11

Apple (AAPL) iPhone 3G goes on sale, 8 am. Madness ensues.

You can find the SAI calendar anytime by clicking the “Events” tab above. Add your event to the calendar, which we produce in conjunction with nextNY, by clicking here. Or email us about your gathering at [email protected]. Please include “EVENT” in the subject line.



(Events compiled from Meetup, Yahoo! Upcoming, Confabb, and Gary’s Guide)

