This Week In Silicon Alley (July 21 - July 25)

Monday, July 21

Apple (AAPL) reports earnings, 5 pm: webcast.

Dr. Jeff Sutherland discusses “Hyperproductive Distributed Scrum Teams,” Google, 76 Ninth Ave, 4th Floor, between 15th & 16th Streets, 6 pm, RSVP required.

Tuesday, July 22

Yahoo (YHOO) reports earnings, 5 pm: webcast.

Web2NewYork networking party for post-internet media, advertising and business, 120 Orchard Street, 6 pm.

Wednesday, July 23

AT&T (T) reports earnings, 10 am: webcast.

New York Times Company (NYT) reports earnings, 11 am: webcast.

Amazon (AMZN) reports earnings, 5 pm: webcast.

Metaverse Meetup: OpenSim and Virtual Worlds Interoperability, Global Kids, 137 East 25th Street, 2nd Floor (at Lexington), 7 pm.

Thursday, July 24

Microsoft (MSFT) hosts financial analyst meeting, 11:30 am: webcast.

Friday, July 25

Netflix (NFLX) reports earnings, 8:30 am: webcast.

