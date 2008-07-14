This Week In Silicon Alley (July 14 - July 18)

Earnings season kicks off in earnest this week, but there’s plenty to pay attention to even if you’re not interested in EBITDAI. All times New York EDT.



Monday, July 14

NYSIA meeting: Mobile – The Opportunity for Developers and Business People, JPMorgan Chase, 270 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, between 47th & 48th Streets, 6 pm

Tuesday, July 15



Intel (INTC) reports earnings, 5:30 pm: webcast.

Wednesday, July 16



eBay (EBAY) reports earnings, 5 pm: webcast.

Digital Wednesdays @ Hotel Gansevoort, ONO Restaurant, 18 9th Ave at the bar. 7 pm, RSVP required.

Thursday, July 17

Google (GOOG) reports earnings, 4:30 pm: webcast.

Microsoft (MSFT) reports earnings, 5:30 pm: webcast.

Friday, July 18

Hackers on Planet Earth (HOPE) conference. Hotel Pennsylvania, 401 7th Avenue. Through Sunday.

