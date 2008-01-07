This Week In Silicon Alley (Jan. 7-11)

Monday, Jan. 7
- New York YouTube meetup, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
- New York Tech meetup @ IAC, 7 p.m.
- NYC Ruby meetup, 7 p.m.
- nextNY post-Tech Meetup networking, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 10
- Seminar: Managing nonprofit technology projects (thru. Fri.)
- Open Coffee meetup, 9:15 a.m.
- NY semantic Web meetup, 6:30 p.m.
- OneWebDay planning meeting, 7 p.m.
