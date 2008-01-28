This Week In Silicon Alley (Jan. 28 - Feb. 1)

Monday, Jan. 28

AlwaysOn OnMedia NYC conference

Before the bell: Verizon (VZ) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.

Advertising club meetup, 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

AlwaysOn OnMedia NYC conference

NY:MIEG gold breakfast featuring Roger Black, 7:30 a.m.

After the bell: Yahoo! (YHOO) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.

NY-Israel tech meetup, 7:00 p.m.

NY Video 2.0 meetup at Webster Hall, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

AlwaysOn OnMedia NYC conference

SIIA Information Industry summit

After the bell: Amazon (AMZN) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 31

SIIA Information Industry summit

Web 2.0 NY: Web 2.0 meets advertising 2.0 summit, 8:00 a.m.

Before the bell: Sony (SNE) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Scripps (SSP) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., New York Times (NYT) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.

Open Coffee meetup, 9:15 a.m.

After the bell: Google (GOOG) earnings call, 4:30 p.m. Electronic Arts (ERTS) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Getty Images (GYI) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.

CooBric TechDrinks meetup, 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

Before the bell: Gannett (GGI) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.

Want your event listed here and on our events calendar? Fill out this form.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.