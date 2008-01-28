This Week In Silicon Alley (Jan. 28 - Feb. 1)

Monday, Jan. 28
- AlwaysOn OnMedia NYC conference
- Before the bell: Verizon (VZ) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
- Advertising club meetup, 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
- AlwaysOn OnMedia NYC conference
- NY:MIEG gold breakfast featuring Roger Black, 7:30 a.m.
- After the bell: Yahoo! (YHOO) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- NY-Israel tech meetup, 7:00 p.m.
- NY Video 2.0 meetup at Webster Hall, 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
- AlwaysOn OnMedia NYC conference
- SIIA Information Industry summit
- After the bell: Amazon (AMZN) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 31
- SIIA Information Industry summit
- Web 2.0 NY: Web 2.0 meets advertising 2.0 summit, 8:00 a.m.
- Before the bell: Sony (SNE) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Scripps (SSP) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., New York Times (NYT) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
- Open Coffee meetup, 9:15 a.m.
- After the bell: Google (GOOG) earnings call, 4:30 p.m. Electronic Arts (ERTS) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Getty Images (GYI) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- CooBric TechDrinks meetup, 5:00 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 1
- Before the bell: Gannett (GGI) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
