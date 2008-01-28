This Week In Silicon Alley (Jan. 28 - Feb. 1)

Dan Frommer

Monday, Jan. 28

  • AlwaysOn OnMedia NYC conference
  • Before the bell: Verizon (VZ) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
  • Advertising club meetup, 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

  • AlwaysOn OnMedia NYC conference
  • NY:MIEG gold breakfast featuring Roger Black, 7:30 a.m.
  • After the bell: Yahoo! (YHOO) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • NY-Israel tech meetup, 7:00 p.m.
  • NY Video 2.0 meetup at Webster Hall, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

  • AlwaysOn OnMedia NYC conference
  • SIIA Information Industry summit
  • After the bell: Amazon (AMZN) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 31

  • SIIA Information Industry summit
  • Web 2.0 NY: Web 2.0 meets advertising 2.0 summit, 8:00 a.m.
  • Before the bell: Sony (SNE) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Scripps (SSP) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.,  New York Times (NYT) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
  • Open Coffee meetup, 9:15 a.m.
  • After the bell: Google (GOOG) earnings call, 4:30 p.m. Electronic Arts (ERTS) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Getty Images (GYI) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • CooBric TechDrinks meetup, 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

  • Before the bell: Gannett (GGI) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.

