This Week In Silicon Alley (Jan. 21-25)

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Future TV Show 2008 conference

After the bell: Apple (AAPL) earnings call, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Before the bell: Motorola (MOT) earnings call, 8 a.m.

After the bell: eBay (EBAY) earnings call, 5 p.m., Netflix (NFLX) earnings call, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 24

Before the bell: Nokia (NOK) earnings call, 8 a.m., McGraw-Hill (MHP) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., AT&T (T) earnings call, 10 a.m.

Open coffee meetup, 9:15 a.m.

After the bell: E*Trade (ETFC) earnings call, 5 p.m., Microsoft (MSFT) earnings call, 5:30 p.m.

Web standards meetup: Google map tutorial, 6:30 p.m.

