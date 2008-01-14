This Week In Silicon Alley, Jan. 14-18

Monday, Jan. 14
- NY Web 2.0 Meetup, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
- AAPL: Steve Jobs’ Macworld Keynote, 12 noon
- INTC: Intel Earnings call: 5:30 p.m.
- Web2NewYork Meetup, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
- BKLN 2.0 Meetup, 7 p.m.
- NY P2P Meetup, 7 p.m.
- Web Analytics De-mystified Meetup, 7 p.m.
- New Media + Emerging Markets Meetup, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 17
- NY MIEG: Wireless, Wimax & Mobile 2008 and Beyond, 7:30 a.m.
- Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
Want your NYC tech/media event listed here and on our calendar? Fill out this form.
