This Week In Silicon Alley (Feb. 4-8)

Monday, February 4
- After the bell: News Corp (NWS) earnings call, 4:30 p.m.
- New York YouTube February Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, February 5
- Microsoft Momentum Event (Stamford, CT), 8:00 a.m.
- After the bell: Disney (DIS) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., CNET (CNET) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., TravelZoo (TZOO) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., THQ (THQI) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- New York Tech Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
- Post NY Tech Meetup Networking, 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, February 6
- O’Reilly Money Tech Conference 2008
- Before the bell: Warner Music Group (WMG) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.,Time Warner Cable (TWC) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
- Midday: Time Warner (TWX) earnings call, 10:30 a.m., IAC (IACI) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
- After the bell: Cisco Systems (CSCO) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Akamai (AKAM) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Napster (NAPS) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Dice Holdings (DHX) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 7
- O’Reilly Money Tech Conference 2008
- Open Coffee meetup, 9:15 a.m.
- Microsoft Across America Tech Seminars
- Before the bell: Thomson Financial (TOC) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Earthlink (ELNK) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
- After the bell: Activision (ATVI) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., United Online (UNTD) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Real Networks (RNWK) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
