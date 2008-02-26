This Week In Silicon Alley (Feb. 25-29)

Richard McRoskey

Monday, February 25

  • February NYC Web Design meetup, 6:00 p.m.
  • Februay mobilemonday NYC group meetup, 7:00 p.m.
  • Financial Services M&A Deals Forum

Tuesday, February 26

  • Merrill Lynch Communications Services Forum (through Wednesay)
  • Goldman Sachs Tech Conference (through Feb 28), Las Vegas
  • Before the bell: Sirius (SIRI) earnings call, 8:00 a.m., CBS Corp. (CBS) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
  • FutureTest conference (through Wednesday)
  • I Hate My CMS Internet Strategy Forum, 8:00 a.m.
  • Digital Music Forum East at the Museum of Jewish Heritage(through Wednesday)
  • Social Media Club’s February Meeting: Semantic Web, Web 3.0 and What’s Next, 6:00 p.m.
  • Investing in Emerging Markets, Union League Club

Wednesday, February 27

  • Web Video: Is There Still Money To Be Made? 8:00 a.m
  • Washington Post (WPO) earnings release
  • Magazines Digital Summit: “Magazines 24/7,” (through Thursday)
  • eDiscovery for the Financial Services Industry Symposium (through Friday)
  • Jefferies Internet Conference

Thursday, February 28

  • Broadband Video: What is the Future? 7:30 a.m.
  • ANA TV and Everything Video Forum 2008, 7:30 a.m.
  • VC Outlook 2008, 8:30 a.m.
  • Before the bell: Sprint (S) earnings call, 8:00 a.m., Deutsche Telekom (DT) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
  • Open Coffee meetup, 9:15 a.m.
  • Midday: Cablevision (CVC) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.; R.H. Donnelly (RHD) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
  • After the bell: Viacom (VIA) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Internap (INAP) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., LookSmart (LOOK) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • Glasshouse New York: An evening with the founders of Last.fm, 6:30 p.m.
  • IDC Green IT Forum, 7:30 a.m.

Friday, February 29

  • Before the bell: Interpublic (IPG) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Vivendi (VIV.PA) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
  • Midday: Primedia (PRM) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
  • Jelly coworking in Brooklyn

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.