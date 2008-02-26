This Week In Silicon Alley (Feb. 25-29)

Monday, February 25
- February NYC Web Design meetup, 6:00 p.m.
- Februay mobilemonday NYC group meetup, 7:00 p.m.
- Financial Services M&A Deals Forum
Tuesday, February 26
- Merrill Lynch Communications Services Forum (through Wednesay)
- Goldman Sachs Tech Conference (through Feb 28), Las Vegas
- Before the bell: Sirius (SIRI) earnings call, 8:00 a.m., CBS Corp. (CBS) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
- FutureTest conference (through Wednesday)
- I Hate My CMS Internet Strategy Forum, 8:00 a.m.
- Digital Music Forum East at the Museum of Jewish Heritage(through Wednesday)
- Social Media Club’s February Meeting: Semantic Web, Web 3.0 and What’s Next, 6:00 p.m.
- Investing in Emerging Markets, Union League Club
Wednesday, February 27
- Web Video: Is There Still Money To Be Made? 8:00 a.m
- Washington Post (WPO) earnings release
- Magazines Digital Summit: “Magazines 24/7,” (through Thursday)
- eDiscovery for the Financial Services Industry Symposium (through Friday)
- Jefferies Internet Conference
Thursday, February 28
- Broadband Video: What is the Future? 7:30 a.m.
- ANA TV and Everything Video Forum 2008, 7:30 a.m.
- VC Outlook 2008, 8:30 a.m.
- Before the bell: Sprint (S) earnings call, 8:00 a.m., Deutsche Telekom (DT) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
- Open Coffee meetup, 9:15 a.m.
- Midday: Cablevision (CVC) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.; R.H. Donnelly (RHD) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
- After the bell: Viacom (VIA) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Internap (INAP) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., LookSmart (LOOK) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- Glasshouse New York: An evening with the founders of Last.fm, 6:30 p.m.
- IDC Green IT Forum, 7:30 a.m.
Friday, February 29
- Before the bell: Interpublic (IPG) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Vivendi (VIV.PA) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
- Midday: Primedia (PRM) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
- Jelly coworking in Brooklyn
