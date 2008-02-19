This Week In Silicon Alley (Feb. 18-22)

Richard McRoskey

Monday, February 18

  • NY Web Design Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
  • NextWeb/NY Web 2.0, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 19

  • Before the bell: Marvel Entertainment (MVL) earnings call, 9:00 a.m.
  • Midday: Martha Stewart Living (MSO) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
  • After the bell: Limelight Networks (LLNW) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • Web2NewYork February Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
  • Webgrrls Wine, Cheese and Networking Event, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 20

  • Google Android Developer Workshop, 12:00 p.m.
  • VideoEgg Engagement Debate, 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 21

  • 2008 Deal Making in the Telecom Sector Forum, 8:00 a.m.
  • Online Community Unconference: East, 8:00 a.m.
  • New Media PR Boot Camp, 9:00 a.m.
  • Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
  • Midday: TheStreet.com (TSCM) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
  • After the bell: WebMD (WBMD) earnings call, 4:45 p.m., Macrovision Corp. (MVSN) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • NewTeeVee NY Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
  • Semantic Web Meetup, 6:30 p.m.
  • nextNY Turns Two, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 22

  • Columbia Women in Business Conference, 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
  • MashMeet NYC Remix, 7:00 p.m.

