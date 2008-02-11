This Week In Silicon Alley (Feb. 11-15)

Monday, Feb. 11
- 2008 Web Services/SOA Conference
- OMMA Conference on online behavioural ad targeting, 8:00 a.m.
- O’Reilly Tools of Change for Publishing Conference 2008 (through Wednesday)
- NYSIA February monthly meeting w/ SAI’s Henry Blodget as keynote, 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
- Before the bell: Omnicom (OMC) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
- NY Microsoft Exchange Server User Group February meetup, 6:00 p.m.
- NYC Videoblogging February meetup, 6:00 p.m.
- NYC Diggnation meetup, 7:00 p.m.
- Linux Power Tools for Web Developers coffee session, 7:00-9:00 p.m.
- Ruby and Rails programmers meeting, 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
- Before the bell: Belo Corp. (BLC) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
- Midday: Journal Communications (JRN) earnings call, 11:00 a.m., Playboy Enterprises (PLA) earnings call, 11:00 a.m., DirecTV (DTV) earnings call, 2:00 p.m.
- After the bell: The Knot (KNOT) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., LivePerson (LPSN) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 14
- Before the bell: Comcast (CMCSA) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
- Open Coffee meetup, 9:15 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 15
- Jelly co-working in Brooklyn, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
