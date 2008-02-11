This Week In Silicon Alley (Feb. 11-15)

Richard McRoskey

Monday, Feb. 11

  • 2008 Web Services/SOA Conference
  • OMMA Conference on online behavioural ad targeting, 8:00 a.m.
  • O’Reilly Tools of Change for Publishing Conference 2008 (through Wednesday)
  • NYSIA February monthly meeting w/ SAI’s Henry Blodget as keynote, 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

  • Before the bell: Omnicom (OMC) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
  • NY Microsoft Exchange Server User Group February meetup, 6:00 p.m.
  • NYC Videoblogging February meetup, 6:00 p.m.
  • NYC Diggnation meetup, 7:00 p.m.
  • Linux Power Tools for Web Developers coffee session, 7:00-9:00 p.m.
  • Ruby and Rails programmers meeting, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

  • Before the bell: Belo Corp. (BLC) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
  • Midday: Journal Communications (JRN) earnings call, 11:00 a.m., Playboy Enterprises (PLA) earnings call, 11:00 a.m., DirecTV (DTV) earnings call, 2:00 p.m.
  • After the bell: The Knot (KNOT) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., LivePerson (LPSN) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 14

  • Before the bell: Comcast (CMCSA) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
  • Open Coffee meetup, 9:15 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

  • Jelly co-working in Brooklyn, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

