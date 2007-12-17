This Week In Silicon Alley (Dec. 17-21)

Monday, Dec. 17, 2007

  • NYU Interactive Telecommunications Program Winter Show, 5 p.m.
  • Bug Labs’ BUG+NYC bar night, Verlaine, 6 p.m.
  • Web design meetup, 6 p.m.
  • NextNY holiday party, Apple Restaurant, 7 p.m.
  • Adobe Systems (ADBE) earnings

Tuesday, Dec. 18

  • Web2NewYork meetup, Gallery Bar, 6 p.m.
  • Mashable’s NYC Mash Meet, Village Pourhouse, 7 p.m.
  • .NET meetup, 7 p.m.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), Palm (PALM) earnings

Wednesday, Dec. 19

  • Google Android mini workshop, Gramstand, 1 p.m.
  • Photoshop users group meetup, Apple Store, 6 p.m.
  • Oracle (ORCL) earnings

Thursday, Dec. 20

  • Open coffee meetup, Taralucci E Vino, 9:15 a.m.
  • Research In Motion (RIMM) earnings

