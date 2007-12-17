This Week In Silicon Alley (Dec. 17-21)

Monday, Dec. 17, 2007
- NYU Interactive Telecommunications Program Winter Show, 5 p.m.
- Bug Labs’ BUG+NYC bar night, Verlaine, 6 p.m.
- Web design meetup, 6 p.m.
- NextNY holiday party, Apple Restaurant, 7 p.m.
- Adobe Systems (ADBE) earnings
Tuesday, Dec. 18
- Web2NewYork meetup, Gallery Bar, 6 p.m.
- Mashable’s NYC Mash Meet, Village Pourhouse, 7 p.m.
- .NET meetup, 7 p.m.
- Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), Palm (PALM) earnings
Wednesday, Dec. 19
- Google Android mini workshop, Gramstand, 1 p.m.
- Photoshop users group meetup, Apple Store, 6 p.m.
- Oracle (ORCL) earnings
Thursday, Dec. 20
- Open coffee meetup, Taralucci E Vino, 9:15 a.m.
- Research In Motion (RIMM) earnings
