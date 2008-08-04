This Week In Silicon Alley (August 4 - August 8)

A week that’s heavy on earnings reports, but short on actual events you’d want to attend. If you head to the beach for a day or two, we’ll understand. But please come back soon. All times New York EDT.



Monday, August 4





Orbitz (OWW) reports earnings, noon: webcast.

Tuesday, August 5

Google to Present at the 10th Annual Pacific Crest Technology, 3:15 pm: webcast.

News Corporation (NWS) reports earnings, 5:30 pm: webcast.

Scott Heiferman’s August 2008 NY Tech Meetup, location TBD, 7 pm, RSVP required.

Wednesday, August 6

Time Warner Cable (TWC) reports earnings, 8:30 am: webcast.

Time Warner (TWX) reports earnings, 10:30 am: webcast.

NY Israel Tech August Meetup, NYU Stern Building, Room #5-50 (5th floor), 44 West 4th St., 6:30 pm, RSVP required.

Thursday, August 7

SummerMash New York City, Touch, 250 West 52nd Street: purchase tickets here.

You can find the SAI calendar anytime by clicking the “Events” tab above. Add your event to the calendar, which we produce in conjunction with nextNY, by clicking here. Or email us about your gathering at [email protected]. Please include “EVENT” in the subject line.





(Events compiled from Meetup, Yahoo! Upcoming, Confabb, and Gary’s Guide)

