This Week In Silicon Alley (August 25 - August 29)

SAI’s guide to events of interest in New York City. All times New York EDT.

Monday, August 25





NY Business Strategy Network Meetup, Croton Reservoir Tavern (between 6th Ave & Broadway), 108 W 40th St, 6:30 pm, RSVP required.

Tuesday, August 26

iPhone Software Developers Meetup, Tekserve, 119 W. 23rd St., 6 pm, RSVP required.

Wednesday, August 27

TiVo Inc. (TIVO) reports earnings, 5 pm: webcast.

Thursday, August 28

Dell (DELL) reports earnings, 5 pm: webcast.

Introduction to Ajax, theMechanism, 440 9th Ave, 7 pm, RSVP required.

You can find the SAI calendar anytime by clicking the “Events” tab above. Add your event to the calendar, which we produce in conjunction with nextNY, by clicking here. Or email us about your gathering at [email protected]. Please include “EVENT” in the subject line.





(Events compiled from Meetup, Yahoo! Upcoming, Confabb, and Gary’s Guide)

