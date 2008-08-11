This Week In Silicon Alley (August 11 - August 15)

SAI’s guide to events of interest in New York City. All times New York EDT. We’ve selected some highlights; full calendar below.



Monday, August 11





Setting Up Shop: An E-Commerce Primer, NYANA Business centre, 267 Broadway, 3rd Floor, 6 pm.

Tuesday, August 12

Thomson Reuters (TRI) reports earnings, 10 am: webcast.

StartupAlpha.com Pitch Meet & Tech Party, Midtown Pub, 8 East 36th Street, 5:30 pm, RSVP required.

Wednesday, August 13

Tribune Co (TXA) reports earnings, 11 am: webcast.

New York Investing August Meetup, Microsoft, 1290 Avenue of Americas, 6th Floor, 6:30 pm, RSVP required by 8/11.

Thursday, August 14

Techs and the City: A Night of Networking and Tech Savvy Women, In Good Company Workplaces, 16 W. 23rd St., 4th Floor, 7 pm, $15 suggested donation.

Friday, August 15

Marketing for the 21st Century, Light of Gold PR & Marketing, 1375 Broadway, 3rd Floor, 7 pm.

