This Week In Silicon Alley (Aug 18 - 22)

Still in town? So are a handful of other people. Here’s what some of them will be doing this week:
Monday, August 18
- New York Java Meetup, NYU Silver centre, 32 Waverly Place, Room 806, 7pm
Tuesday, August 19
- Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) reports earnings, 5 pm: webcast
- New York .NET Meetup, Microsoft, 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 7pm
Wednesday, August 20
- NY P2P Meetup, Manatt, 7 Times Square, 23rd Floor, 7pm
Saturday, August 23
- China Top Executives & Fortune 500 Enterprises Summit: Trends in Business & Technology, United Nations, starts 9:30 am
