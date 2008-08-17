This Week In Silicon Alley (Aug 18 - 22)

Still in town? So are a handful of other people. Here’s what some of them will be doing this week:



Monday, August 18



New York Java Meetup, NYU Silver centre, 32 Waverly Place, Room 806, 7pm

Tuesday, August 19

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) reports earnings, 5 pm: webcast

New York .NET Meetup, Microsoft, 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 7pm

Wednesday, August 20

NY P2P Meetup, Manatt, 7 Times Square, 23rd Floor, 7pm

Saturday, August 23

China Top Executives & Fortune 500 Enterprises Summit: Trends in Business & Technology, United Nations, starts 9:30 am

You can find the SAI calendar anytime by clicking the "Events" tab above. Add your event to the calendar, which we produce in conjunction with nextNY, by clicking here. Or email us about your gathering at [email protected]. Please include "EVENT" in the subject line.





