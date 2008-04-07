This Week In Silicon Alley (Apr. 7-11)

Monday, April 7
- Usability Week 2008 (through Friday): Weeklong conference on Web Design
- SQL Server 2005: Data Mining Workshop, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, April 8
- World Innovation Forum (through Wednesday)
- Pitching to Silicon Valley VCs: Investor Presentation Content that They Want to See, 8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- NYC MySQL April Meetup, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, April 9
- Next Generation WANS Seminar: Network Technologies, 7:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
- Sun Microsystems Launch, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Mid-day: Circuit City (CC) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
- Accidental Branding: Book Launch Presentation (featuring Craigslist founder Craig Newmark), 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
- NYC Entrepreneur Meetup: Call with Marketing Guru Seth Godin, 3:00 p.m.
- New York Investing April Meetup, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 10
- Before the bell: LG Philips LCD (LPHLF.PK) earnings call, 8:00 a.m.
- Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
- Virtualization: Driving Greater Datacenter Efficiency (Webinar by Sun Microsystems), 12:00 p.m.
- The New Reality of Innovation Economics: National Roundtable Discussion, 2:00 p.m.
- Angel Financing 101 with David Rose, 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
- Camlink Launch Party, 7:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
Friday, April 11
- Before the bell: General Electric (GE) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
- The Future of the Internet: Book Party with Author Jonathan Zittrain, 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
