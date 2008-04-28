This Week In Silicon Alley (Apr. 28-May 2)

Monday, April 28

  • Anti-Counterfeiting and Brand Protection Summit (through Wednesday)
  • Before the bell: Verizon (VZ) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
  • After the bell: Travelzoo (TZOO) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Microchip Technology (MCHP) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., RadioShack (RSH) earnings release.
  • Mobile Monday NY: Social Search and Mobile Analytics, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29

  • NY Financial Information Summit 2008
  • Magazine Publishers of America: All About Video Discussion, 9:00 a.m.
  • Before the bell: McGraw-Hill (MHP) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., CBS Corp. (CBS) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Dice Holdings (DHX) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Martha Stewart Living (MSO) earnings call, 9:00 a.m., Office Depot (ODP) earnings call, 9:00 a.m.
  • Midday: TheStreet.com (TSCM) earnings call, 11:00 a.m. Belo Corp (BLC) earnings call, 2:00 p.m.
  • After the bell: DreamWorks (DWA) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Edgar Online (EDGR) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • Global Seed Capital Network April Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
  • OneWebDay April Meetup, 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 30

  • TDWI Seminar on “Performance Dashboards in Action,” 8:30 a.m.
  • Before the bell: Interpublic Group (IPG) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Time Warner Cable (TWC) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., OfficeMax (OMX) earnings webcast, 9:00 a.m.
  • Midday: Time Warner Inc. (TWX) earnings call, 10:30 a.m., InterActiveCorp (IACI) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
  • After the bell: Akamai (AKAM) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Starbucks (SBUX) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Symantec Corp (SYMC) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Shutterfly (SFLY) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., InfoSpace (INSP) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
  • Issues in Tech Management: Featuring CSFB’s Steve Yatko, 6:00 p.m.
  • Web Analytics Wednesday, 6:00 p.m.
  • NY BizConnection April Meetup, 6:30 p.m.
  • NY Business Innovative Tech April Meetup, 6:30 p.m.
  • SEMPO NY Working Group Meetup: Search Engine Marketing, 6:30 p.m.
  • Digital Wednesdays: Meetup for Online Media Professionals, 7:00 p.m.
  • NYC Grassroots Tech: Focus on NYCLU, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 1

  • Before the bell: Comcast (CMCSA) earnings call, 8:30 a.m., Hearst Argyle (HTV) earnings call, 9:30 a.m.
  • Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
  • Midday: Thomson Reuters (TRI) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., DigiMarc (DMRC) earnings call, 11:00 a.m., Expedia, Inc (EXPE) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
  • After the bell: comScore (SCOR) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Sun Microsystems (JAVA) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Digital River (DRIV) earnings call, 4:45 p.m., LivePerson (LPSN) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Monster Inc. (MNST) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Getty Images (GYI) earnings release
  • CrunchNetwork’s Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
  • Enhancing the Consumer Video Experience, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 2

  • Before the bell: Viacom (VIA) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
  • Midday: Journal Register (JRC) annual meeting, 11:00 a.m.
  • After the bell: Washington Post (WPO) earnings release

 

Tagged In

events new york sai-us