This Week In Silicon Alley (Apr. 21-25)

Monday, April 21
- Astia Entrepreneur Spring Program: Start-up Strategy (through Wednesday)
- B2B Power Exchange for Business Developers, 8:00-10:30 p.m.
- Midday: Gannett (GCI) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
- After the bell: Netflix (NFLX) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- Lee Enterprises (LEE) earnings release
- NY Web 2.0 Meetup, 6:00-9:00 p.m.
- Radio City Music Hall Speaker Series featuring Arianna Huffington, 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, April 22
- From Magazine to Media Company: Session for Magazine Publishers
- Content Delivery Economics Forum by Contentinople
- Ad Operations Training: AdMonsters, 9:00 a.m.
- Before the bell: Omnicom Group (OMC) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
- Midday: AT&T (T) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., Meredith Corporation (MDP) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.
- Media 2020: Investing in the Future, 11:30 a.m.
- After the bell: Yahoo (YHOO) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- How the Internet is Affecting the Presidential Race, with Arianna Huffington, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Entrepreneurs Roundtable 2, 6:00 p.m.
- NYCruby Meeting: Hackfest! 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, April 23
- What’s Next for Wikipedia? Lecture
- Laredo Group Public Training Seminars on Internet Advertising, Interactive Media, and Search Engine Marketing: (multiple sessions, through Friday)
- Before the bell: Sony Ericsson (ERIC) earnings call, 3:00 a.m., EMC Corp (EMC) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
- Midday: Level 3 (LVLT) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., McClatchy Co. (MNI) earnings call, 12:00 noon
- After the bell: Qualcomm (QCOM) earnings call, 4:45 p.m., Amazon (AMZN) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Apple (AAPL) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- MIT Pace Business Plan Competition, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Silicon Alley iBreakfast: Startup Evening, 6:15 p.m.
- New York Digital Art April Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
- NY Internet Marketing Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
- April Business Networking Event, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, April 24
- GEL Conference 2008 on business, technology, art, and life (through Friday)
- Beyond Web 2.0, What’s Next? by Authentic Communications: 8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Route 1 to 1: E-Marketing Seminar, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Multi-Channel Distribution in Financial Services Marketing
- Before the bell: Motorola (MOT) earnings call, 8:00 a.m., EarthLink (ELNK) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
- Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 am
- Midday: E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
- After the bell: CNET (CNET) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Microsoft (MSFT) earnings call, 5:30 p.m., Baidu (BIDU) earnings call, 8:00 p.m.
- BigScreen LittleScreen Video 2.0 Meetup, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 25
- Podcamp NYC 2.0 Conference (through Saturday)
- Managing Trademark and Copyright Risk in Online Editions, 9:00 a.m.-12 noon
- Jelly Co-working in Brooklyn, 9:30 a.m.-5 pm (followed by Happy Hour)
