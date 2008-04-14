This Week In Silicon Alley (Apr. 14-18)

Monday, April 14
- Semantic Web Strategies Spring 2008 Conference (begins Sunday and finishes Tuesday)
- FutureNet Expo (through Thursday)
- IT in the Boardroom: Luncheon featuring Jeff Scott of Sourcemedia, 12:00 p.m.
- NYSIA April Monthly Meeting, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, April 15
- Min Day Summit: Maximing Your Magazine Brand in a Digital World
- The Financial Communications Forum (through Wednesday)
- CooperBricolage Coworking: New Work City Interest Meeting, 3:00 p.m.
- After the bell: Intel Corp (INTC) earnings call, 5:30 p.m.
- Web2NewYork Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
- NY Videoblogging Meetup, 6:00 p.m.
- Futures of the Internet Panel, 6:30 p.m.
- NY Linux April Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
- NYC Search Marketing April Meetup, 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, April 16
- United Nations Conference (through Friday): Low Cost Smart Technologies to Fight Poverty and Save the Planet
- New York Magazine Day
- New York HR Week 2008 (through Thursday)
- NY Technology Insitute: Social Networking Forum, 8:30 a.m.
- Web Marketing Seminar (through Thursday), 9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Before the bell: Linear Technology (LLTC) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.
- After the bell: IBM (IBM) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., Ebay (EBAY) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- All About the Nikon D300 Digital Camera SLR, 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
- NYC Webgrrls Meetup, 6:30
- Networking for Online Media Professionals, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, April 17
- AdMonsters Leadership Forum for Online Ad Professionals
- 2008 Brand Innovation Conference, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
- Before the bell: Nokia (NOK) earnings call, 8:00 a.m., American Greetings (AM) earnings call, 9:00 a.m.
- Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
- Midday: Media General (MEG) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., New York Times Co. (NYT) earnings call, 11:00 a.m., Tribune Co. (TXA) conference call to discuss progress and business trends, 2:00 p.m.
- How to Setup a Computer-based Music Studio, 12:00 p.m.
- After the bell: Google (GOOG) earnings call, 4:30 p.m., E*Trade (ETFC) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., SanDisk (SNDK) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.
- NY Semantic Web: Search for Meaning and Bootstrapping the Semantic Web, 6:45 p.m.
Friday, April 18
- Midday: Xerox (XRX) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.
- Innovative Advertising Awards by New York Festivals, 6:00 p.m.
