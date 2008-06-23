This Week In Silicon Alley (June 23 - 27)

We listed a few highlights from the coming week; the full calendar is at the bottom of this post.



All times New York – EDT.

Tuesday June 24

Audience Measurement 3.0 Conference, Millennium Broadway Hotel, 145 West 44th Street, through Wednesday

Facebook Developer Garage (link requires Facebook login), meet at the Sunset Terrace on Chelsea Pier (behind the Sky Rink), 2nd Floor, 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday June 25

American Greetings (AM) Earnings Call (webcast), 9 a.m.

Research in Motion (RIMM) Earnings Call (webcast), 5 p.m.

Digital Experience! 2008 @ New York, 125 W 18th St.

New York Venture Summit, The New Yorker Hotel, 481 Eighth Avenue (at 34th St.)

Thursday June 26

Palm (PALM) Earnings Call (webcast), 4:30 p.m.





