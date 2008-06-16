This Week In Silicon Alley (June 16 - 20)

We’ve cherry-picked a few highlights from the coming week; the full calendar is at the bottom of this post.



Monday, June 16

WidgetWebExpo Conference, New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge. Starts 8:30am, through June 17.

NYANA Business centre Presents: Web Basics for Entrepreneurs, 267 Broadway 3rd Floor, 6pm.

Tuesday, June 17

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web and Director of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), will deliver the LinkedData Conference Keynote address. The Roosevelt Hotel, Madison at 45th, 5:00 pm.

Web2NewYork networking party for post-internet media, advertising and business, 120 Orchard Street, 6:00 pm.

Wednesday, June 18

MIT Enterprise Forum Presents: The Web of Location, Location-Based Services, Geotagging, and Map Mashups. Goodwin Procter LLP, 620 Eigth Ave, 5:15 pm.





